ST. JOSEPH -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team ended its 2017 season with an 18-12 loss to St. Joseph in the IESA Class 3A St. Joseph Regional quarterfinals.

Makenna Ecker led PBL in scoring with five points while Lorena Arnett had three points and Maisy Johnson and Lillie Frichtl each had two points.

The Panthers started the game with a 9-5 halftime lead, outscoring St. Joseph 3-2 in the first quarter and 6-3 in hte second.

"The girls played a great defensive game holding their leading scorer scoreless for the first half," PBL eighth-grade coach Lynn Rubarts said. "The last time we played them in the regular season, she scored 17 point,s and I challenged them to hold her to 10 or less for the entire game, and they did an excellent job.

"The first time we played them in the regular season we played a man to man defense and we just struggled with our half-court defense, so I decided to play a 2-3 zone and press last night and it worked very well."

In the second half, PBL was held scoreless in the third quarter while St. Joseph took an 11-9 lead. In the fourth quarter, St. Joseph outscored the Panthers 7-3.

"Our Achilles heal this year has been our offense -- we get great shots, but they just don't fall, and that is what happened to us in the third quarter," Rubarts said. "We just couldn't get a shot to fall. They never gave up and left it all out on the court, and that is all you can ask for.

"I am so proud of these eighth-grade girls. Every one of them has improved over the course of the season, and I am expecting great things from them at the high school next year."

8th-grade girls

St. Joseph 18, PBL 12

PBL 3 6 0 3 -- 12

STJ 2 3 6 7 -- 18

PBL

Lorena Arnett 1-1-3, Carly Mutchmore 0-0-0, Maisy Johnson 1-0-2, Jordan Parrish 0-0-0, Lillie Frichtl 1-0-2, Jacie Parrish 0-0-0, Mia Sifuentes 0-0-0, Makenna Ecker 2-0-5. Totals 5-1-12.

St. Joseph

Rebecca Steinback 1-1-3, Hope Rajlich 0-0-0, Jacey Lewis 0-0-0, Alison Kearney 0-0-0, Peyton Jones 0-0-0, Alyssa Hamilton 3-2-9, Payton Jacob 3-0-6. Totals 7-3-18.

3-pointers -- St. Joseph (Hamilton). PBL (Ecker).