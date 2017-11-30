PBL girls basketball wins 43-34 in SVC opener over Dwight

DWIGHT -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team won 43-34 Thursday over Dwight in its Sangamon Valley Conference opener.

After being outscored 7-4 in the first quarter and 10-9 in the second, PBL (4-3, 1-0) erased its 17-13 halftime deficit with a 21-11 advantage through the third quarter.

Ariana Gentzler scored six of her team-high 12 points through the third quarter while Mackenzie Bruns and Liberty Jamison, who each finished with 11 points, tallied 10 and five points, respectively, through the quarter. Bruns made 6-of-6 shots from the free-throw line during the quarter.

Cassidi Nuckols and Madi Peden added seven and two points, respectively, for PBL.

PBL 43, Dwight 34

PBL 4 9 21 9 -- 43

DWI 7 10 11 6 -- 34

PBL (4-3, 1-0)

Liberty Jamison 4-1-11, Mackenzie Bruns 2-7-11, Madi Peden 1-0-2, Ariana Gentzler 5-2-12, Baylee Cosgrove 0-0-0, Madison Grohler 0-0-0, Cassidi Nuckols 3-1-7. Totals 15-11-43.

Dwight

Kodet 3-0-6, Stewart 0-0-0, Buttenbodt 2-1-5, Long 1-0-2, Goltemite 0-0-0, Hagan 3-0-6, Cantron 3-0-7, Rieke 3-2-8, Masching 0-0-0. Totals 15-3-34

3-pointers -- PBL 2 (Jamison 2). Dwight (Cantron).