Tri-Point seventh-grade girls basketball to make second straight state appearance

Members of the Tri-Point seventh-grade girls basketball team pose with their IESA Class 1A sectional championship trophy after Wednesday's game against Lockport Taft in Crescent City.

CRESCENT CITY -- For the second straight year, the Tri-Point seventh-grade girls basketball team is going to state.

Last year's IESA Class 1A state tournament appearance was the Raiders' first since 2001, when the eighth-grade team made it to the 8A state tourney.

With a 37-23 victory over Lockport Taft in Wednesday's IESA Class 1A Crescent City Sectional, Tri-Point is heading to the 1A state appearance this weekend at Central A&M Middle School in Assumption.

"Two years in a row -- it's incredible," Tri-Point head coach Aaron Robbins said. "The girls are working hard. We're continuing to build a culture, and it's working out great for us."

The Raiders started Wednesday's game with a 16-4 lead with 3:32 left in the second quarter en route to a 16-9 halftime advantage.

The run included eight points from Kyra Cathcart, two points each from Abrie Dyrby and Lynlee Jubin in the second quarter and two more points each from Kamryn Shifflet and Jade Ruder in the first quarter.

The Raiders' defense held Taft (9-3) to four points in the first tquarter and five in the second quarter.

Tri-Point started the third quarter on a 10-0 run as Cathcart made a basket and Shifflet scored the next six points via three buckets before Cathcart tallied a bucket while being fouled with 1:58 left in the third quarter to extend the Raiders' lead to 26-9.

Taft's Kylee Schurig ended the run with what would be the Vikings' lone basket of the quarter before another basket by Shifflet extended Tri-Point's lead to 28-11.

Schurig and Jubin exchanged baskets before Schuring and Emily McGraw scored to cut Taft's deficit to 30-17.

Shifflet then made a basket to make the score 32-17. After Taft's Emma King tallied a bucket, Shifflet converted on a three-point play with 3:51 remaining in the game to make the score 35-19.

Cathcart scored the Raiders' final bucket to extend her team's lead to 37-19 before Taft's Brooke Sartin and Kelcie McGraw each made a basket to conclude the scoring.

Shifflet finished the game with a team-high 15 points, including 13 in the second half. Cathcart scored eight of her 14 points in the first half while Jubin added four points and Dyrby and Ruder each had two points.

With the win, Tri-Point improved to a record of 21-4. Last year, the Raiders entered the state tournament with a .500 record at 11-11.

"Both years have had their ups and downs," Robbins said. "We continuously fought through the ups and downs, and it's just great to reward the girls with this."

The seventh-grade Raiders will face Lincoln West Lincoln-Broadwell in the first round of the state tournament at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

In the meantime, the eighth-grade Tri-Point team will host its own regional as the top seed. The Raiders will face Crescent City at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, with the winner moving on to the regional title game at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

"We've got to worry about eighth-grade regionals before we worry about state," Robbins said. "We can't think too far ahead."

7th-grade girls

Tri-Point 37, Lockport Taft 23

TP 6 10 12 9 -- 37

TAFT 4 5 2 12 -- 23

Tri-Point (21-4)

Abrie Dyrby 1-0-2, Millie Ruiz 0-0-0, Cicily Curing 0-0-0, Lynlee Jubin 2-0-4, Kyra Cathcart 7-0-14, Dakota Jurlow 0-0-0, Jade Ruder 1-0-2, Kamryn Shifflet 7-1-15. Totals 18-1-37.

Lockport Taft (9-3)

Brooke Sartin 3-3-9, Melody Alleman 0-0-0, Kylee Schurig 3-0-6, Emma King 1-0-2, Kelcie McGraw 1-0-2, Emily McGraw 2-0-4. Totals 10-3-23.