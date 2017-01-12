GCMS girls basketball wins 43-26 over FCW

FLANAGAN -- Megan Moody scored 14 points to help lead Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School's girls basketball team to a 43-26 win Thursday over Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland.
The Falcons (3-3, 1-1 Heart of Illinois Conference) outscored FCW 14-3 in the first quarter and 14-2 in the third quarter.
Along with Moody, Makenzi Bielfeldt also scored in double figures for GCMS with 10 points. Claire Retherford and Maci Bielfeldt added eight and five points, respectively, while Courtney Burton, Addy Nugent and Hannah Hathaway each had two points.
GCMS 43, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 26
GCMS 14 7 14 8 -- 43
FCW 3 11 2 10 -- 26
GCMS (3-3, 1-1)
Claire Retherford 8, Makenzi Bielfeldt 10, Addy Nugent 2, Hannah Hathaway 2, Maci Bielfeldt 5, Megan Moody 14, Courtney Burton 2.
FCW
Kane 2, Reed 3, VanWeelden 5, Mitchell 16.
