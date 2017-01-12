PBL JV girls basketball loses 28-20 to Dwight

DWIGHT -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity girls basketball team lost 28-20 Thursday to Dwight.

"The girls definitely played hard last night and our man defense was really good," PBL JV coach Lynn Rubarts said. "We just didn't get many shots to fall."

Baylee Cosgrove led the team with 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists. She also took one charge.

Mallorie Ecker and Kayla Adwell grabbed six and four rebounds, respectively.

"This group of girls just need some playing time together. We gave Mackenzie Bruns some playing time in the first half last night since that is the group of girls that she will be playing with the next two years," Rubarts said.

"Kirra Lantz is our only other sophomore, so right now we are just really young and trying to adjust to high school basketball and the level of competition. It is a big jump from junior high basketball, and I think the girls are seeing that. This is a very talented group of girls, and I really think the future looks bright for PBL girls basketball."

JUNIOR VARSITY

Dwight 28, PBL 20

PBL 6 5 4 5 -- 20

DWI 10 8 4 6 -- 28

PBL

Skyler Eaker 0-0-0, Hannah Schwarz 0-1-1, Kayla Adwell 1-0-2, Abbi Williamson 0-0-0, Mallorie Ecker 2-0-4, Baylee Cosgrove 6-1-13, Kirra Lantz 0-0-0, Mackenzie Bruns 0-0-0, Kayla Suhl 0-0-0, Brooke Walder 0-0-0, McKynlie Hewerdine 0-0-0. Totals 9-2-20.

Dwight

Emily Weissman 2-2-6, Eden Beier 4-0-8, Nola Anderson 1-0-2, Rylee Fino 3-0-6, Kayle Kodat 2-2-6, Destinie Drapeau 0-0-0. Totals 12-4-28.