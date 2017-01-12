Tri-Point 8th-grade girls basketball team advances to regional championship game with semifinal win over Crescent City

PIPER CITY -- The Tri-Point eighth-grade girls basketball team won 32-21 over Crescent City in the semifinals of the IESA Class 1A Piper City Regional on Thursday.
The top-seeded Raiders will face No. 2-seeded Armstrong-Ellis in the regional championshp game at 5:30 p.m. today.
