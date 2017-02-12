Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Girls' Basketball

Tri-Point eighth-grade girls basketball season ends with loss to Armstrong-Ellis in regional championship game

Sat, 12/02/2017 - 1:26am | The Ford County Record

PIPER CITY -- Armstrong-Ellis defeated Tri-Point's eighth-grade girls basketball team 32-22 in the IESA Class 1A Piper City Regional championship game on Friday.

Comments

The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments