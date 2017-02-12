Tri-Point seventh-grade girls basketball ends season in first round of IESA Class 1A state tournament

ASSUMPTION -- The Tri-Point seventh-grade girls basketball team lost 47-9 in the first round of the IESA Class 1A state tournament to Lincoln West Lincoln-Broadwell on Saturday.
Kyra Cathcart led the Raiders (21-5) in scoring with five points while Kamryn Shifflet and Millie Ruiz each added two points.
For West Lincoln-Broadwell, which kept an undefeated season alive with the victory, Kloe Froebe and Elly Martinez each finished in double figures with 27 and 18 points, respectively.
IESA Class 1A
West Lincoln-Broadwell 47, Tri-Point 9
TP 5 2 2 0 -- 9
WLB 17 11 19 0 -- 47
Tri-Point (21-5)
Abrie Dyrby 0-0-0, Millie Ruiz 1-0-2, Ciciliy Curling 0-0-0, Lynlee Jubin 0-0-0, Kadie Hummel 0-0-0, Amanda Power 0-0-0, Alli Schuette 0-0-0, Kyra Cathcart 2-1-5, Haley Jensen 0-0-0, Lainey Bertrand 0-0-0, Isabel Alvarado 0-0-0, Dakota Jurlow 0-0-0, Jade Ruder 0-0-0, Abbie Bilotto 0-0-0, Kamryn Shifflet 1-0-2. Totals 4-1-9.
West Lincoln-Broadwell (26-0)
Emma Baker 0-0-0, Allison Turner 0-0-0, Jane Turner 0-0-0, Jenna Bowman 0-0-0, Elly Martinez 9-0-18, Tori Geriets 0-0-0, Regan Goodey 0-0-0, Kylie Boyer 0-0-0, Rebecca Burge 0-0-0, Alyssa Bishop 0-0-0, Piper Whiteman 0-0-0, Becca Heitzig 1-0-2, Kloe Froebe 12-3-27. Totals 22-3-47.
