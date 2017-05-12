GCMS girls basketball defeats Tri-Valley 37-35

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls basketball team won 37-35 over Tri-Valley on Monday.

Megan Moody made a 3-pointer in the first quarter while Claire Retherford added three more points and Makenzi Bielfeldt and Addy Nugent each made a basket as the Falcons (4-3, 2-1 Heart of Illinois Conference) ended the quarter with a 10-4 lead.

After Tri-Valley outscored GCMS 13-8 in the second quarter and both teams tallied 12 points in the third, the Falcons outscored the Vikings 7-6 in the fourth quarter.

Moody -- who finished the game as GCMS's leading scorer with nine points -- made two baskets while Makenzi Bielfeldt added a bucket and Hannah Hathaway made 1-of-2 free-throw opportunities.

Retherford fnished the game with eight points while Maci Bielfeldt tallied six points, Makenzi Bielfeldt and Nugent each had four points, Hathaway had three points,

Courtney Burton had two points and Emily Clinton added one point.

GCMS 37, Tri-Valley 35

TV 4 13 12 6 -- 35

GCMS 10 8 12 7 -- 37

Tri-Valley

Danko 2-0-4, Young 0-4-4, Peck 1-0-2, Goff 5-0-13, Foley 0-0-0, Kussmann 3-0-6, Rudsinski 3-0-6. Totals 14-4-35.

GCMS (4-3, 2-1)

Claire Retherford 3-2-8, Makenzi Bielfeldt 2-0-4, Addy Nugent 2-0-4, Hannah Hathaway 0-3-3, Rylee Tompkins 0-0-0, Maci Bielfeldt 3-0-6, Megan Moody 4-0-9, Emily Clinton 0-1-1, Courtney Burton 1-0-2. Totals 15-6-37.

3-pointers -- Tri-Valley 3 (Goff 3).