PBL girls basketball defeats Tri-Valley 51-36

DOWNS -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team won 51-36 Tuesday over Tri-Valley.

After falling behind 17-15 in the first quarter, PBL (6-3) outscored Tri-Valley 14-6 in the second quarter. Mackenzie Bruns -- who finished the game with a team-high 19 points -- scored 12 points in the second quarter.

The Panthers extended their 29-23 halftime lead with an 18-6 advantage in the third quarter. Ariana Gentzler had six points during the quarter while Cassidi Nuckols added four points and Liberty Jamison -- who, along with Bruns, also scored in double figures with 12 points -- made a 3-pointer.

Gentzler and Nuckols finished the game with nine and six points, respectively, while Madi Peden had three points and Baylee Cosgrove had two points.

PBL 51, Tri-Valley 36

PBL 15 14 18 4 -- 51

TV 17 6 6 5 -- 36

PBL (6-3)

Liberty Jamison 2-6-12, Hannah Schwarz 0-0-0, Mackenzie Bruns 6-7-19, Madi Peden 0-3-3, Ariana Gentzler 4-1-9, Kirra Lantz 0-0-0, Clarisa Wieneke 0-0-0, Baylee Cosgrove 1-0-2, Madison Grohler 0-0-0, Brooke Walder 0-0-0, Cassidi Nuckols 3-0-6. Totals 16-17-51.

Tri-Valley

Danko 5-3-13, Young 0-0-0, Deck 1-1-3, Goff 2-1-6, Folby 1-0-2, Kussman 2-4-8, Novinska 0-0-0, Reynold 0-0-0, Rudsinki 1-2-4. Totals 12-11-36.

3-pointers -- PBL 2 (Jamison 2). Tri-Valley (Goff).