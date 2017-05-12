PBL girls basketball defeats Tri-Valley 51-36

DOWNS -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team won 51-36 Tuesday over Tri-Valley.
After falling behind 17-15 in the first quarter, PBL (6-3) outscored Tri-Valley 14-6 in the second quarter. Mackenzie Bruns -- who finished the game with a team-high 19 points -- scored 12 points in the second quarter.
The Panthers extended their 29-23 halftime lead with an 18-6 advantage in the third quarter. Ariana Gentzler had six points during the quarter while Cassidi Nuckols added four points and Liberty Jamison -- who, along with Bruns, also scored in double figures with 12 points -- made a 3-pointer.
Gentzler and Nuckols finished the game with nine and six points, respectively, while Madi Peden had three points and Baylee Cosgrove had two points.
PBL 51, Tri-Valley 36
PBL 15 14 18 4 -- 51
TV 17 6 6 5 -- 36
PBL (6-3)
Liberty Jamison 2-6-12, Hannah Schwarz 0-0-0, Mackenzie Bruns 6-7-19, Madi Peden 0-3-3, Ariana Gentzler 4-1-9, Kirra Lantz 0-0-0, Clarisa Wieneke 0-0-0, Baylee Cosgrove 1-0-2, Madison Grohler 0-0-0, Brooke Walder 0-0-0, Cassidi Nuckols 3-0-6. Totals 16-17-51.
Tri-Valley
Danko 5-3-13, Young 0-0-0, Deck 1-1-3, Goff 2-1-6, Folby 1-0-2, Kussman 2-4-8, Novinska 0-0-0, Reynold 0-0-0, Rudsinki 1-2-4. Totals 12-11-36.
3-pointers -- PBL 2 (Jamison 2). Tri-Valley (Goff).
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.