PBL JV girls basketball defeats Tri-Valley

DOWNS -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity girls basketball team won 41-30 Tuesday, Dec. 5, over Tri-Valley.
"The girls are starting to get more comfortable with the faster pace of high school basketball and learning a new offensive system," PBL JV coach Lynn Rubarts said.
Kirra Lantz led PBL with nine points while Mallorie Ecker and Baylee Cosgrove each had eight points, Hannah Schwarz and Abbi Williamson each had six points and Brooke Walder had four points.
"I was very pleased with the balanced scoring and how every girl on the team contributed," Rubarts said. "They are learning their roles and getting better each game."
Baylee Cosgrove led the team with 13 rebounds and Hannah Schwarz had four steals.
Lantz "won the honors of teammate of the game," Rubarts said.
JUNIOR VARSITY
PBL 41, Tri-Valley 30
PBL 13 10 8 10 -- 41
TV 6 7 3 12 -- 30
PBL
Macie Rudin 0-0-0, Skyler Eaker 0-0-0, Hannah Schwarz 3-0-6, Kayla Adwell 0-0-0, Abbi Williamson 3-0-6, Mallorie Ecker 3-2-8, Baylee Cosgrove 3-2-8, Kirra Lantz 3-2-9, Kayla Suhl 0-0-0, Brooke Walder 1-2-4. Totals 16-8-41.
Tri-Valley
McCane 1-2-4, Baker 0-1-1, Caroll 1-8-10, Sheley 0-2-2, Propersi 1-0-2, Christopher 2-5-9, M. Waugh 0-0-0, Reynolds 1-0-2, Fitzgerald 0-0-0, Lauritson 0-0-0. Totals 6-18-30.
3-pointers -- PBL (Lantz).
