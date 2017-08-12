GCMS girls basketball defeats LeRoy 51-27

GCMS’s Makenzi Bielfeldt (21) goes up for a shot attempt during Thursday’s game against LeRoy.

GIBSON CITY -- With a 51-27 win Thursday over LeRoy, the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls basketball team has started the 2017-18 season with a record of 5-3.

The Falcons are also 3-1 in the Heart of Illinois Conference.

“It's a good start," GCMS head coach Keri Dornbusch said. "We've got to just keep taking it one game at a time. We can't look too far ahead or look backwards. We want to learn from our games and keep moving forward.”

After LeRoy led early 5-2 via a basket by Charly Warlow and 3-pointer by Danielle Hanshew, GCMS ended the quarter on a 10-3 run.

A Hannah Hathaway jump shot cut the Falcons' deficit to 5-4 before Claire Retherford -- who scored GCMS's first two points of the game via a basket -- assisted Courtney Burton on a jump shot that tied the game at 6-6.

Two baskets by Makenzi Bielfeldt gave GCMS a 10-6 lead with 1:06 left in the first quarter. After LeRoy's Megan Woltkamp made two of her three first-quarter free throws with 12.1 seconds remaining, Megan Moody drained a buzzer-beating jump shot to extend the Falcons' lead to 12-8.

The first quarter was the first of four quarters in which GCMS held LeRoy to single digits. In the second quarter, the Falcons outscored LeRoy 16-7 to take a 28-15 halftime lead.

“Our defense is working hard," Dornbusch said. "We've been focusing on working hard and getting the help (defense). The girls have been working hard. It has been fun, and it really paid off for them. It's great to see. They see the work paying off for them.”

After Moody started a fastbreak on which Nugent assisted Makenzi Bielfeldt on a shot attempt on which she was fouled, Bielfelfdt made a free throw that extended GCMS's lead to 13-8 with 7:40 left in the second quarter. Bielfeldt then made a basket before LeRoy's Kiera Spratt scored on an offensive-rebound putback to make the score 15-10.

From there, GCMS went on a 10-0 run as Makenzi Bielfeldt made another basket before Retherford made two free throws to make the score 19-10 with 3:12 left in the second quarter. Two baskets by Moody and Retherford extended the Falcons' lead to 25-10 with 1:22 remaining in the first half.

LeRoy's Lexi Kilmartin made a free throw with 1:15 left in the half to make the score 25-11 before a jump shot by Burton extended GCMS's lead to 27-11. Baskets by Kilmartin and Woltkamp and a free throw by Retherford made the score 28-15 at halftime.

Moody and Woltkamp exchanged buckets to make the score 30-17 to start the third-quarter scoring before the Falcons went on a 6-0 run.

A Moody steal led to a Makenzi Bielfeldt fastbreak layup, assisted by Hathaway, before a steal by Makenzi Bielfeldt led to Hathaway getting fouled on a shot attempt and making a free throw to make the score 33-17 with 2:56 left in the third quarter. A Hathaway 3-pointer extended GCMS's lead to 36-17 about 30 seconds later.

Woltkamp made a free throw and Layna Spratt drained a basket to cut LeRoy's deficit to 36-20 before a Nugent assist led to a basket by Moody that extended the Falcons' lead to 38-20.

After a Warlow free throw, GCMS led 38-21 going into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons began the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run, starting with two free throws by Maci Bielfeldt with 7:35 remaining. Emily Clinton and Nugent each made a 3-pointer before Retherford assisted Maci Bielfeldt on a basket that extended GCMS's lead to 48-21.

Woltkamp made a 3-pointer and Layna Spratt added a bucket to cut LeRoy's deficit to 48-26 before a Burton basket made the score 50-26. Layna Spratt and GCMS's Abby Spiller exchanged free throws to conclude the scoring at 51-27.

“It was a great win," Dornbusch said. "The girls worked really hard, so they deserve that.”

Nine GCMS players got into the scoring column. Makenzi Bielfeldt led the Falcons in scoring with 11 points while Moody also scored in double figures with 10 points.

Retherford had seven points while Hathaway and Burton each had six points, Maci Bielfeldt had four points, Nugent and Clinton each had three points and Spiller added one point.

Moody, Hathaway, Retherford, Maci Bielfeldt and Burton also combined to record 12 assists, led by Moody with five.

“I told the girls beforehand to make that extra pass, and it really paid off," Dornbusch said. "The girls were very unselfish tonight, and that showed. We had a lot of people score tonight, and it was pretty even scoring all around. They were able to move the ball around, make that extra pass and get that open gutter. It was a fun game to watch.”

GCMS 51, LeRoy 27

LER 8 7 6 6 -- 27

GCMS 12 16 10 13 -- 51

LeRoy

Lexi Kilmartin 1-1-3, Danielle Hanshew 1-0-3, Layna Spratt 2-1-5, Megan Woltkamp 3-4-11, Cara Levingston 0-0-0, Olivia Wood 0-0-0, Natalie Wood 0-0-0, Tiffany Bargman 0-0-0, Makana Marcum 0-0-0, Kiera Spratt 1-0-2, Charly Warlow 1-1-3. Totals 9-7-27.

GCMS (5-3, 3-1)

Claire Retherford 2-3-7, Makenzi Bielfeldt 5-1-11, Addy Nugent 1-0-3, Hannah Hathaway 2-1-6, Rylee Tompkins 0-0-0, Maci Bielfeldt 1-2-4, Megan Moody 5-0-10, Emily Clinton 1-0-3, Courtney Burton 3-0-6, Jenny Patel 0-0-0, Abby Spiller 0-1-1. Totals 20-8-51.

3-pointers -- LeRoy 2 (Hanshew, Woltkamp). GCMS 3 (Nugent, Hathaway, Clinton).

Rebounds -- GCMS (Retherford 7, Makenzi Bielfeldt 5, Moody 5, Nugent 4, Maci Bielfeldt 3, Burton 2).

Assists -- GCMS (Moody 5, Hathaway 3, Retherford 2, Maci Bielfledt 1, Burton 1).

Steals -- GCMS (Nugent 2, Hathaway 2, Moody 2, Retherford 1, Maci Bielfeldt 1).