PBL girls basketball improves to 2-0 in SVC with win over Clifton Central

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team won 44-30 Thursday over Clifton Central.

With the win, the Panthers improved to 7-3 overall and 2-0 in the Sangamon Valley Conference.

In the first quarter, PBL outscored Clifton Central 15-4 as Ariana Gentzler scored five points, Cassidi Nuckols contributed four points and Liberty Jamison added a 3-pointer.

The Panthers then went into halftime with a 28-8 lead as Jamison scored five second-quarter points while Madi Peden added a couple of two-point field goals during the quarter.

Jamison finished the game with 11 points while Nuckols added nine points. Peden and Gentzler each had seven points while Mackenzie Bruns had six points and Madison Grohler scored all four of her points in the third quarter.

PBL 44, Clifton Central 30

CC 4 4 10 12 -- 30

PBL 15 13 10 6 -- 44

Clifton Central

Stana 0-0-0, Hanna Offerman 2-0-4, Beherns 0-0-0, Grice 2-0-4, Katie Speckman 0-0-0, Wilken 0-0-0, Caitlin Gerdes 5-0-11, Madison Kleinert 1-0-2, Thompson 0-0-0, Rose Ritter 4-1-9. Totals 14-1-30.

PBL (7-3, 2-0)

Liberty Jamison 4-1-11, Mallorie Ecker 0-0-0, Hannah Schwarz 0-0-0, Mackenzie Bruns 3-0-6, Madi Peden 3-1-7, Ariana Gentzler 3-1-7, Kirra Lantz 0-0-0, Clarisa Wieneke 0-0-0, Baylee Cosgrove 0-0-0, Madison Grohler 2-0-4, Brooke Walder 0-0-0, Cassidi Nuckols 3-3-9. Totals 18-6-44.

3-pointers -- Clifton Central (Gerdes). PBL 2 (Jamison 2).