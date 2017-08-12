PBL JV girls basketball wins 37-16 over Clifton Central

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity girls basketball team won 37-16 Thursday over Clifton Central.

The Panthers outscored Clifton Central 13-2 in the first quarter and 4-0 in the second quarter to take a 19-2 halftime lead.

"We had a great defensive effort in the first half. One of our goals for this game was to not give up so many offensive rebounds," PBL JV coach Lynn Rubarts said. "We were just not very good on the boards against Tri-Valley and I wanted them to focus on getting better. They only allowed two offensive rebounds the first half."

Baylee Cosgrove had team-highs in points (13) and rebounds (eight) while Kirra Lantz had 10 points and four assists. Hannah Schwarz had four points and four steals.

Brooke Walder had six points while Kayla Adwell -- whom Rubarts deemed "the teammate of the game" -- and Abbi Williamson each had two points.

"A lot of our first-half points were off our press and at halftime, I told the girls that we were going to work on our halfcourt defense," Rubarts said. "We need to get better on that end of the court. Our next game is against St. Joe, and we are going to have to play extremely tougher in the half court to beat them. I am positive they are up for the challenge."

JUNIOR VARSITY

PBL 37, Clifton Central 16

CC 2 0 10 4 -- 16

PBL 13 4 12 8 -- 37

Clifton Central

Roth 1-0-2, Antons 0-0-0, Boudreau 1-0-2, Gigl 0-0-0, Baker 2-0-4, Hayes 0-0-0, Beherns 3-0-6, Warpet 0-0-0, Grice 1-0-2, Vanhovelin 0-0-0, Wilken 0-0-0, Bennett 0-0-0, Ritter 0-0-0. Totals 8-0-16.

PBL

Macie Rudin 0-0-0, Skyler Eaker 0-0-0, Hannah Schwarz 2-0-4, Kayla Adwell 1-0-2, Abbi Williamson 1-0-2, Mallorie Ecker 0-0-0, Baylee Cosgrove 6-1-13, Kirra Lantz 4-2-10, Kayla Suhl 0-0-0, Brooke Walder 3-0-6. Totals 17-3-37.