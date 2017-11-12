GCMS girls basketball wins 51-44 over Fieldcrest

MINONK -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls basketball won 51-44 Monday over Fieldcrest.

The Falcons overcame a 15-11 first-quarter deficit by outscoring Fieldcrest 10-3 in the second quarter to take a 21-18 lead.

In the third quarter, Claire Retherford scored eight points to lead GCMS as it extended its lead to 34-29. Retherford scored another 11 points in the fourth quarter en route to finishing with a game-high 23 points.

Megan Moody and Hannah Hathaway each added eight points for the Falcons while Makenzi Bielfeldt and Addy Nugent each had six points.

GCMS 51, Fieldcrest 44

GCMS 11 10 13 17 -- 51

FLD 15 3 11 15 -- 44

GCMS (6-3, 4-1)

Claire Retherford 11-1-23, Makenzi Bielfeldt 3-0-6, Addy Nugent 2-0-6, Hannah Hathaway 3-2-8, Maci Bielfeldt 0-0-0, Megan Moody 3-2-8, Emily Clinton 0-0-0, Courtney Burton 0-0-0. Totals 22-5-51.

Fieldcrest

Lexi Jochums 3-2-9, Emma Lorton 2-0-4, Leah White 2-4-8, Madi Hock 6-1-18, Addie Goodrich 2-0-5, Nevada Park 0-0-0, Alyx Carls 0-0-0, Hannah Baker 0-0-0. Totals 15-7-44.

3-pointers -- GCMS 2 (Nugent 2). Fieldcrest 7 (Hock 5, Goodrich, Jochums).