ST. JOSEPH -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity girls basketball team lost 45-19 Monday, Dec. 11, to St. Joseph-Ogden.

"It was a tough game," PBL JV coach Lynn Rubarts said.

The Panthers went into halftime losing 30-4.

"I just told the girls that we have to forget what happened the first half and focus on competing and getting better defensively in the second half," Rubarts said.

In the second half, PBL was outscored 16-15, "which was a big improvement," Rubarts said.

"We just got out hustled the first half and the girls knew it," Rubarts said. "They came out with a little more fire in the second half and I was proud of them for not giving up."

Brooke Walder had 11 points and seven rebounds while Mallorie Ecker had two points and two steals, Hannah Schwarz had one point and two assists and Baylee Cosgrove had two points and two assists.

Macie Rudin, whom Rubarts said was "the teammate of the game," had two points while Abbi Williamson added a point.

The Panthers will travel to Momence on Thursday.

St. Joseph-Ogden 45, PBL 19

PBL 4 0 8 7 -- 19

SJ-O 13 16 10 6 -- 45

PBL

Macie Rudin 1-0-2, Skyler Eaker 0-0-0, Hannah Schwarz 0-1-1, Kayla Adwell 0-0-0, Abbi Williamson 0-1-1, Mallorie Ecker 1-0-2, Baylee Cosgrove 1-0-2, Kayla Suhl 0-0-0, Brooke Walder 5-1-11. Totals 8-3-19.

St. Joseph-Ogden

Ward 0-0-0, Frerichs 0-0-0, Hamilton 5-2-12, Cramer 0-2-2, Barnes 2-0-5, Berry 2-0-4, Palmer 2-0-4, Short 1-0-2, Vance 2-4-8, Miller 2-0-4, Wentzloff 0-1-1, Walden 0-0-0, Campbell 1-0-2. Totals 17-9-46.

3-pointers -- SJ-O (Barnes).