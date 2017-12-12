ST. JOSEPH -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team lost 61-38 Monday to St. Joseph-Ogden.
Liberty Jamison led PBL (7-4) in scoring with 11 points while Mackenzie Bruns and Ariana Gentzler each had eight points, Baylee Cosgrove had five points and Mallorie Ecker, Madi Peden and Cassidi Nuckols each had two points.
St. Joseph-Ogden 61, PBL 38
PBL 9 11 4 14 -- 38
SJ-O 20 17 10 14 -- 61
PBL (7-4)
Liberty Jamison 4-2-11, Mallorie Ecker 0-2-2, Hannah Schwarz 0-0-0, Mackenzie Bruns 3-2-8, Madi Peden 1-0-2, Ariana Gentzler 2-4-8, Clarisa Wieneke 0-0-0, Baylee Cosgrove 1-3-5, Madison Grohler 0-0-0, Brooke Walder 0-0-0, Cassidi Nuckols 0-2-2. Totals 11-15-38.
St. Joseph-Ogden
Taylor 3-0-6, Dukeman 1-1-3, Kelso 1-0-2, Hamilton 1-0-2, Cramer 1-0-2, Acklin 3-0-6, Barnes 0-1-1, Berry 0-1-1, Trimble 11-3-26, Vallee 1-0-2, Crowe 3-3-9, Wilcoxen 3-3-9, Berry 0-1-1. Totals 25-10-61.
3-pointers -- PBL (Jamison). SJ-O (Trimble).
