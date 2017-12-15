GCMS girls basketball defeats Blue Ridge 46-14

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls basketball team won 46-14 Thursday over Blue Ridge.

The Falcons (7-3, 4-1 Heart of Illinois Conference) started the game by outscoring Blue Ridge 16-4 in the first quarter. Addy Nugent and Megan Moody each scored five points during the quarter while Claire Retherford had four points and Hannah Hathaway had two points.

In the second quarter, Nugent hit the second of her three game-total 3-pointers while Makenzi Bielfeldt, Moody and Courtney Burton each added a basket as GCMS extended its lead to 23-6 by halftime.

Nugent made her third trey in the third quarter while Retherford made two baskets and Makenzi Bielfeldt converted on 3-of-4 free-throw opportunities as GCMS outscored Blue Ridge 10-4 to extend its lead to 33-10.

In the fourth quarter, GCMS outscored Blue Ridge 11-4 as Maci Bielfeldt had three points and Hathaway, Emily Clinton, Burton and Abby Spiller each had two points.

Nugent finished the game with a team-high 11 points while Retherford had eight points, Moody had seven points, Makenzi Bielfeldt had five points, Hathaway and Burton each had four points, Maci Bielfeldt had three points and Clinton and Spiller each had two points.

GCMS 46, Blue Ridge 14

BR 4 2 4 4 -- 14

GCMS 16 9 10 11 -- 46

Blue Ridge

Crook 1-0-2, Wallace 0-0-0, Place 0-0-0, Mozingo 0-0-0, Bowns 2-0-4, Carter 3-0-6, K. Bowns 1-0-2. Totals 7-0-14.

GCMS (7-3, 4-1)

Claire Retherford 4-0-8, Makenzi Bielfeldt 1-3-5, Addy Nugent 4-0-11, Hannah Hathaway 2-0-4, Rylee Tompkins 0-0-0, Maci Bielfeldt 1-1-3, Megan Moody 3-0-7, Emily Clinton 1-0-2, Courtney Burton 1-2-4, Jenny Patel 0-0-0, Abby Spiller 1-0-2. Totals 18-6-46.

3-pointers -- GCMS 4 (Nugent 3, Moody).