PBL girls basketball defeats Momence 58-34

MOMENCE -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team won 58-34 Thursday over Momence.
The Panthers (8-4, 3-0) started the game with a 14-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. Ariana Gentzler scored six points during the first quarter while Madi Peden made a 3-pointer, Mackenzie Bruns converted on 3-of-6 free-throw opportunities and Liberty Jamison added a basket.
After outscoring Momence 11-8, PBL took a 25-19 lead into halftime.
Gentzler -- who would finish the game with 20 points -- tallied five points during the quarter while Peden and Baylee Cosgrove each added a basket and Bruns -- who made 6-of-11 foul shots en route to finishing the game with 12 points -- made two more free throws.
The Panthers outscored Momence 15-7 in the third quarter as Bruns scored seven points, Gentzler added five more points and Jamison -- who finished the game with 14 points -- made a 3-pointer.
Jamison added nine more points in the fourth quarter as PBL outscored Momence 18-8 during the quarter. Gentzler added four points while Brooke Walder and Cassidi Nuckols each had two points and Hannah Schwarz added a free throw.
Peden finished the game with five points while Cosgrove, Walder and Nuckols each had two points and Schwarz had a point.
The Panthers follow Thursday's game with a 13-day layoff before participating in the Monticello Holiday Tournament. They will face Neoga at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, Stark County at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29, and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at 6 p.m. later that Friday.
PBL 58, Momence 34
PBL 14 11 15 18 -- 58
MOM 11 8 7 8 -- 34
PBL (8-4, 3-0)
Liberty Jamison 5-2-14, Hannah Schwarz 0-1-1, Mackenzie Bruns 3-6-12, Madi Peden 2-0-5, Ariana Gentzler 9-2-20, Clarisa Wieneke 0-0-0, Baylee Cosgrove 1-0-2, Madison Grohler 0-0-0, Brooke Walder 1-0-2, Kirra Lantz 0-0-0, Cassidi Nuckols 1-0-2. Totals 22-11-58.
Momence
Baeza 0-1-1, Kelly 2-1-5, Sanstrom 0-0-0, Lanie 8-3-19, Keen 3-2-8, Amphy 0-1-1, Cruz 0-0-0, Leach 0-0-0. Totals 13-8-34.
3-pointers -- PBL 3 (Jamison 2, Peden).
