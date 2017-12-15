PBL JV girls basketball defeats Momence 43-5

MOMENCE -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity girls basketball team defeated Momence 43-5 on Thursday.

Baylee Cosgrove had 10 points and five steals, while Brooke Walder also had five steals along with four points. Abbi Williamson had nine rebounds along with two points.

Kirra Lantz, whom PBL JV coach Lynn Rubarts dubbed the "teammate of the game", had nine points while Mallorie Ecker had six points, Macie Rudin had five points, Skyler Eaker had three points and Hannah Schwarz and Kayla Adwell each had two points.

"We had a very good offensive night and had very balanced scoring. The girls played a great defensive game as well last night," Rubarts said. "I had the girls work on their full-court defense for portions of the game, but mainly we were working on our half court defensive and just trying to get better. We still have some work to do on the boards, but we are getting there. Kirra Lantz had a really nice game on both sides of the court. She is the lone sophomore, and I know I put a lot of pressure on her to be a leader, and she is doing a fantastic job.

"She fits in great with this group of freshmen. Eaker didn't play basketball in junior high, and she is really coming along as a player. She made some great plays last, and I think as long as she keeps working hard at practice, she will be a valuable part to this team in the future. The JV has some time to work on the little things over the break since we will not play another game until Jan. 4, but we will get in the gym and get ready for second half of the season."

JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS

PBL 43, Momence 5

PBL 14 12 11 6 -- 43

MOM 0 2 2 1 -- 5

PBL

Macie Rudin 2-0-5, Skyler Eaker 1-1-3, Hannah Schwarz 1-0-2, Kayla Adwell 1-0-2, Abbi Williamson 1-0-2, Mallorie Ecker 2-2-6, Baylee Cosgrove 4-2-10, Kirra Lantz 3-3-9, Kayla Suhl 0-0-0, Brooke Walder 2-0-4. Totals 17-8-43.

Momence

Ostling 0-0-0, Orta 0-0-0, Bales 0-0-0, Bales 0-0-0, Cruz 1-0-2, Lillard 1-0-2, Barret 0-0-0, Harris 0-0-0, Robinson 0-1-1. Totals 2-1-5.

3-pointers -- PBL (Rudin).