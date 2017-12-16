GCMS girls basketball loses 31-30 to Fisher

FISHER — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls basketball team lost 31-30 Saturday to Fisher.

The Falcons (7-4, 4-2 Heart of Illinois Conference) led 21-18 after the third quarter, but Fisher outscored GCMS 13-9 in the final quarter. Alivia Spenard and Becca Clanton scored seven and six points, respectively, for the Bunnies in the fourth quarter while Hannah Hathaway tallied seven points and Megan Moody added a basket for GCMS.

Hathaway and Makenzi and Maci Bielfeldt each made a basket for the Falcons in the first quarter as Fisher took a 7-6 lead. The Bunnies led 16-13 at halftime as Maci Bielfeldt and Hathaway scored five and two points, respectively, for GCMS in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, GCMS outscored Fisher 8-2 as Addy Nugent made two 3-pointers and Moody added a two-point basket.

Hathaway finished the game leading the Falcons in scoring with 11 points while Maci Bielfeldt had seven points, Nugent had two points, Moody had four points and Makenzi Bielfeldt had two points.

For Fisher, Clanton and Spenard reached double-digit scoring with 17 and 11 points, respectively, while Sidney Hood added three points.



Fisher 31, GCMS 30

GCMS 6 7 8 9 — 30

FISH 7 9 2 13 — 31

GCMS (7-4, 4-2)

Claire Retherford 0-0-0, Makenzi Bielfeldt 1-0-2, Addy Nugent 2-0-6, Hannah Hathaway 4-3-11, Maci Bielfeldt 3-1-7, Megan Moody 2-0-4, Emily Clinton 0-0-0. Totals 12-4-30.

Fisher

Becca Clanton 7-3-17, Sidney Hood 1-1-3, Daneigh Burk 0-0-0, Alivia Spenard 4-3-11, Karissa Fredrickson 0-0-0, Leah McCoy 0-0-0, Ashley Smith 0-0-0. Totals 12-7-31.

3-pointers — GCMS 2 (Nugent 2).