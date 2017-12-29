PBL girls basketball defeats Neoga 67-43 in Monticello Holiday Tournament

MONTICELLO -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team won 67-43 over Neoga on Thursday in its first game of the Monticello Holiday Tournament.

The Panthers (9-4) started the game by outscoring Neoga 20-10 in the first quarter. Liberty Jamison made four 3-pointers en route to 14 first-quarter points for PBL while Cassidi Nuckols and Baylee Cosgrove added four and two points, respectively.

In the second quarter, Madison Grohler had five points, Jamison had four, Kirra Lantz had two and Cosgrove added one as PBL went into halftime leading 32-26.

The Panthers outscored Neoga 19-11 in the third quarter as Ariana Gentzler and Nuckols each had five points, Jamison had four points, Mackenzie Bruns had three points and Cosgrove had two points.

In the fourth quarter, PBL outscored 16-12 as Bruns had two points, Hannah Schwarz made a 3-pointer and Gentzler, Lantz, Cosgrove and Nuckols each had two points.

Jamison finished the game with 22 points while Nuckols also scored in double figures with 11 points.

Bruns had eight points, Gentzler and Cosgrove each had seven points, Grohler had five points, Lantz had four points and Schwarz added three points.

PBL 67, Neoga 43

NEO 10 16 11 12 -- 43

PBL 20 12 19 16 -- 67

Neoga

Kelsey Partlow 2-0-6, Andrea Estay 1-0-2, Atwell 2-1-6, Olivia Titus 1-2-5, Banning 2-8-12, Mary Hill 3-1-7, Gentry 0-2-2, E. Titus 1-1-3. Totals 12-15-43.

PBL (9-4)

Liberty Jamison 8-2-22, Mallorie Ecker 0-0-0, Hannah Schwarz 1-0-3, Mackenzie Bruns 3-2-8, Madi Peden 0-0-0, Valeree Johnson 0-0-0, Ariana Gentzler 3-1-7, Kirra Lantz 2-0-4, Clarisa Wieneke 0-0-0, Baylee Cosgrove 3-1-7, Madison Grohler 2-1-5, Brooke Walder 0-0-0, Cassidi Nuckols 5-1-11. Totals 27-8-67.

3-pointers -- Neoga 4 (Partlow 2, Atwell, Titus). PBL 5 (Jamison 4, Schwarz).