PBL girls basketball to play in Monticello Holiday Tournament's title game after beating GCMS, Stark County

MONTICELLO -- It is hard for a basketball team to win 11 of its first 15 games of a season without overcoming a little adversity along the way.

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team overcame a six-point deficit to defeat Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 50-43.

It was the Panthers' second victory of the day on Friday, and third from the Monticello Holiday Tournament, after defeating Toulon Stark County 47-35 earlier that day.

"I think, overall, between the GCMS game and Stark County game, we had to respond to some adversity," PBL head coach Nathan Lawler said.

After entering the fourth quarter with a 37-33 lead, the Falcons' Makenzi Bielfeldt made a basket to extend the advantage to 39-33.

"You've got to give it to GCMS. They have tough kids. They played hard, and they're extremely well-coached and disciplined," Lawler said.

Mackenzie Bruns made a basket to cut PBL's deficit to 39-35 before Liberty Jamison drained a 3-pointer to make the score 39-38 with 3 1/2 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

"Fortunately, we had a few breaks, and the ball went in for us a few times," Lawler said. "We're lucky to escape with a victory."

Jamison entered the fourth quarter -- she was on the bench to start the quarter until she was subbed with 5:25 remaining -- with four fouls while Nuckols would eventually pick up her fourth foul before 2 1/2 minutes remained.

"That was hard, but fortunately for us, we have a lot of depth on our team. We can play four or five girls off the bench, and they played hard and got us to a point where we can get Liberty back in through a sub," Lawler said.

"She came in and hit a big 3-pointer for us and changed the tide for us."

After GCMS's Claire Retherford and Nuckols each made a basket to make the score 41-40, PBL gained its first lead of the game on two free throws by Bruns, who drew Makenzi Bielfeldt's fourth foul with 2:31 remaining.

Hannah Hathaway attempted a post shot that did not hit the rim for GCMS on its next possession. After Retherford blocked a shot by PBL's Ariana Gentzler, Nuckols recorded a steal with 58.8 seconds remaining.

Baylee Cosgrove then assisted Gentzler on a transition basket that extended PBL's lead to 44-41. The Panthers' defense then recorded another steal with 46 seconds left before Jamison helped seal the game by making 6-of-6 free-throw opportunities within the final 37 seconds.

"We played as a team, and that wasn't something we did through the first three quarters," Lawler said.

Two of the free throws came off Moody's fourth foul with 18.8 seconds remaining. After two free throws by Jamison with 36.7 seconds remaining, Moody drew Bruns' second foul while making a basket with 29.2 seconds left to cut GCMS's deficit to 46-43.

Moody missed the ensuing free-throw attempt, but the Falcons picked up the offensive rebound. With 20.4 seconds remaining however, Moody tried a shot that deflected off the side of the backboard.

Jamison then made two more foul shots with 5.9 seconds remaining.

"We rushed some things, some of our offense," GCMS head coach Keri Dornbusch said. "We got a little frazzled, maybe. We were doing really well about being patient and looking for that good shot (through the first three quarters), but in that fourth quarter, we started rushing, and it showed."

Retherford and Moody each made a basket and Hathaway made two free throws while Gentzler scored while being fouled to make the score 6-2 in favor of hte Falcons to start the game.

PBL's Madi Peden and Retherford exchanged buckets before Makenzi Bielfeldt added a basket to extend GCMS's lead to 10-4.

Bruns and Bielfeldt exchanged baskets to make the score 12-6 before Nuckols made a bucket to end the first-quarter scoring at 12-8.

"It was extremely sloppy. I don't know if it was because it was the second game of the day because, against Stark County, it was a complete four quarters -- the first time all year we really did that," Lawler said.

I don't know if we were just a little tired, but we didn't execute our press very well. We weren't making rotations. We looked tired, but fortunately, at the end, we found a way to handle that adversity and got a win."

After Retherford made antoher basket and Peden and Cosgrove each made a free throw to cut PBL's deficit to 14-10, Moody drained a 3-pointer to extend GCMS's lead to 17-10.

Gentzler then made a basket and Jamison added a bucket in transition off a missed 3-pointer by Addy Nugent. Madison Grohler then scored on an offensive-rebound putback to cut PBL's deficit to 17-16.

Grohler would score all six of her game-total points in the second quarter, including a basket in response to two free throws by Moody that cut PBL's deficit to 19-18 and another bucket that would make the score 25-22.

It was the third consecutive game in which Grohler contributed points off the bench for PBL in the Monticello Holiday Tournament.

"She really kept us in it during that second quarter, when we weren't playing well," Lawler said. "She's done a great job coming off the bench. She's buying into her role and being a great teammate. That was big for us in all three games."

A free throw by Hathaway and a bucket by Moody extended GCMS's lead to 22-18 before Gentzler scored on an offensive-rebound putback. Moody made a foul shot with 1:33 left in the second quarter after Retherford missed two free throws following a technical foul by Lawler.

"I know those (referees). I never got a technical, and it's year four for me, and I was a little disappointed. I finally got one," Lawler said. "Our girls handled it well, and we found ways to communicate what we needed to do on the bench. It definitely was hard. I like standing much better. I'll have to do a better job of keeping my mouth shut."

Ryleigh Brown made a field goal that made the score 25-20 before Jamison made two free throws with 23.3 seconds left in the first half. A Hathaway bucket extended GCMS's lead to 27-24 at halftime.

A foul shot by Gentzler cut PBL's deficit to 27-25 with 7:19 left in the third quarter before Bielfeldt made a basket and assisted Retherford on another bucket to extend GCMS's lead to 31-25.

Baylee Cosgrove then scored four of her game-total five points via a basket and two free throws that cut PBL's deficit to 31-29 with 4:57 left in the third quarter. She was, along with Grohler, one of two bench players to get into the scoring column for the Panthers.

"They've just done a great job," Lawler said.

Nugent and Hathaway each scored a bucket for GCMS and and Jamison and Bruns each made a basket for PBL to make the score 37-33 at the end of the third quarter.

"It was a pretty evenly-matched game the whole way through. It was a well-played game by both teams," Dornbusch said. "PBL worked hard. My girls worked hard. Unfortunately, we just weren't able to come out on top today."

Jamison led all scorers while 15 points while Gentzler and Bruns added nine and two points, respectively, for PBL. Nuckols and Peden contributed four and three points, respectively.

Two GCMS players scored in double figures as Moody scored 14 points and Retherford added 10 points. Bielfeldt and Hathaway had eight and seven points, repectively, while Brown and Nugent each had two points.

PBL 47, Stark County 35

En route to a 12-point victory, PBL started by outscoring Stark County 14-4 in the first quarter.

Liberty Jamison, Mackenzie Bruns and Cassidi Nuckols each scored four points for the Panthers during the quarter while Madi Peden and Baylee Cosgrove each added a free throw.

In the second quarter, Madison Grohler had five points while Nuckols added four points and Ariana Gentzler had three points as PBL went into halftime leading 26-17.

Jamison made two 3-pointers and went 4-for-6 from the free-throw line in the third quarter while Nuckols added two points as PBL outscored Stark County 12-10 to extend its lead to 38-27.

Jamison then made 4-of-5 foul-shot opportunities while Gentzler and Grohler each added a basket as the Panthers outscored the Rebels 9-8 in the fourth quarter.

At the game's end, Jamison scored a team-high 19 points while Nuckols also scored in double figures with 10 points. Grohler had seven points while Gentzler had five points, Bruns had four points and Peden and Cosgrove each added a point.

GCMS 59, Neoga 49

En route to their victory, the Falcons outscored Neoga 19-7 in the third quarter to overcome a 27-26 halftime deficit.

Claire Retherford and Makenzi Bielfeldt scored seven and six points, respectively, for GCMS during the third quarter while Megan Moody added four points and Hannah Hathaway made a basket.

The Falcons started the game by outscoring the Indians 10-8 in the first quarter as Retherford scored six points, Makenzi Bielfeldt had three points and Moody made a free throw.

In the second quarter, Retherford, Addy Nugent and Ryleigh Brown each had four points while Emily Clinton and Abby Spiller each added a bucket.

In the final quarter, Moody made a 3-pointer en route to five points while Hathaway drained a trey and a free throw, Nugent made a two-point basket, Retherford added two free throws and Makenzi Bielfeldt added a foul shot.

Retherford finished the game with 19 points while Makenzi Bielfeldt and Moody each scored in double figures as well with 10 points. Nugent and Hathaway each had six points while Brown had four points and Clinton and Spiller each had two points.

Up next

The Panthers will face Monticello -- which is 11-0 as of Friday -- in the tournament's championship game at 5:30 p.m. today.

"It'll be a good game for us. We'll see how we handle the adversity," Lawler said. "They've got a good group. They're undefeated, and it's on their home floor."

Whatever happens on Saturday, the Panthers will finish higher than their fourth-place finish last year.

If they do beat Monticello, it will be their fourth holiday tournament win in six years. PBL won the Momence Holiday Tournament three times in four years from 2012-15.

"We've got some things to be proud of," Lawler said. "We've just got to go compete and play Lady Panther basketball."

The Falcons, meanwhile, will play against Ridgeview for third place at 4 p.m. today.

"Both pools are filled with some good teams," Dornbusch said. "It'll be another rough game for us tomorrow, but hopefully, we'll be ready to go."

PBL 47, Stark County 35

SC 4 13 10 8 -- 35

PBL 14 12 12 9 -- 47

Stark County

Olivia Hopp 1-2-5, Jordyn Meinders 0-0-0, Abby Stotler 3-0-6, McKenzie Wages 1-2-4, Sydney Wisnefski 3-0-6, Kylee Lindley 5-0-10, Natalie Murphy 2-0-4. Totals 15-4-35.

PBL

Liberty Jamison 4-9-19, Mackenzie Bruns 2-0-4, Madi Peden 0-1-1, Valeree Johnson 0-0-0, Ariana Gentzler 2-1-5, Baylee Cosgrove 0-1-1, Madison Grohler 2-2-7, Brooke Walder 0-0-0, Cassidi Nuckols 3-4-10. Totals 13-18-47.

3-pointers -- Stark County (Hopp). PBL 3 (Jamison 2, Grohler).

PBL 50, GCMS 43

GCMS 12 15 10 6 -- 43

PBL 8 16 9 17 -- 50

GCMS (8-6)

Claire Retherford 5-0-10, Makenzi Bielfeldt 4-0-8, Addy Nugent 1-0-2, Hannah Hathaway 2-3-7, Megan Moody 5-3-14, Courtney Burton 0-0-0, Emily Clinton 0-0-0, Ryleigh Brown 1-0-2, Abby Spiller 0-0-0. Totals 18-6-43.

PBL (11-4)

Liberty Jamison 3-8-15, Mackenzie Bruns 3-2-8, Madi Peden 1-1-3, Valeree Johnson 0-0-0, Ariana Gentzler 4-1-9, Baylee Cosgrove 1-3-5, Madison Grohler 3-0-6, Cassidi Nuckols 2-0-4. Totals 17-15-50.

3-pointers -- GCMS (Moody). PBL (Jamison).

GCMS 59, Neoga 49

NEO 8 19 7 15 -- 49

GCMS 10 16 19 14 -- 59

Neoga

Kelsey Partlow 2-0-5, Andrea Estay 1-3-5, Jessica Atwell 3-0-7, Olivia Titus 3-0-6, Blair Banning 4-5-13, Mary Hill 4-1-9, Lydia Gentry 0-0-0, Molly Sheehan 0-0-0, Elizabeth Titus 2-0-4. Totals 19-9-49.

GCMS

Claire Retherford 7-5-19, Makenzi Bielfeldt 4-2-10, Addy Nugent 3-0-6, Hannah Hathaway 2-1-6, Maci Bielfeldt 0-0-0, Megan Moody 4-1-10, Emily Clinton 1-0-2, Courtney Burton 0-0-0, Ryleigh Brown 2-0-4, Abby Spiller 1-0-2. Totals 24-10-59.

3-pointers -- Neoga 2 (Partlow, Atwell). GCMS (Hathaway).