GCMS girls basketball loses 51-38 to Ridgeview in Monticello Holiday Tournament third-place game

MONTICELLO -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls basketball team lost 51-38 Saturday to Ridgeview in the third-place game of the Monticello Holiday Tournament.

Makenzi Bielfeldt led the Falcons in scoring with 10 points while Ryleigh Brown had eight points, Abby Spiller had six points, Megan Moody had five points, Claire Retherford -- who would be named to the all-tournament team -- had four points, Abby Nugent had three points and Hannah Hathaway had two points.

Ridgeview 51, GCMS 38

GCMS 8 15 7 8 -- 38

RID 10 14 20 7 -- 51

GCMS (8-7)

Claire Retherford 2-0-4, Makenzi Bielfeldt 4-2-10, Addy Nugent 1-0-3, Hannah Hathaway 1-0-2, Megan Moody 2-0-5, Courtney Burton 0-0-0, Ryleigh Brown 4-0-8, Abby Spiller 3-0-6. Totals 17-2-38.

Ridgeview

Stacia Landry 3-3-9, River Rosales 1-0-2, Hannah Hamilton 0-0-0, Mya Tinsley 9-1-19, Kristen Clark 0-0-0, Maddie Clark 1-0-2, Kelly Jones 5-0-13, Emma Nunamaker 3-0-6. Totals 22-4-51.

3-pointers -- GCMS 2 (Nugent, Moody). Ridgeview 3 (Jones 3).