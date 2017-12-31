PBL girls basketball takes second place in Monticello Holiday Tournament after 53-38 loss to undefeated Sages

Members of the PBL girls basketball team pose with their second-place trophy at the Monticello Holiday Tournament on Saturday. FRONT ROW: From left, Cassidi Nuckols, Valeree Johnson, Ariana Gentzler, Liberty Jamison and Madison Grohler. BACK ROW: From left, assistant coach Lynn Rubarts, Mallorie Ecker, Hannah Schwarz, Clarisa Wieneke, Mackenzie Bruns, Madi Peden, Kirra Lantz, Baylee Cosgrove, Brooke Walder and head coach Nathan Lawler.

MONTICELLO -- With a 53-38 win Saturday over Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Monticello claimed the Sages Holiday Hoopla title for the second straight year.

"This one felt just as good as the first one," Monticello head coach David Beery said.

It was a closer contest, Beery said, than the 49-21 score over Ridgeview in last year's title game.

"This one was a little more of a struggle," Beery said. "Last year, we had a surprising blowout, but I had a feeling that tonight was going to be a tough game, and it was."

Tatum McCall and Zanna Myers, who would each be named to the all-tournament team, led the Sages with 20 and 13 points, respectively, as Monticello stayed unbeaten with its 12th straight win.

"They're well-coached and well-disciplined. They have two phenomenal players, so you've got to give it to Monticello, but our girls battled and played extremely hard," PBL head coach Nathan Lawler said. "Our girls fought. They've got nothing to be ashamed of."

With its 3-1 record through the tournament, including a 3-0 record in pool play, the Panthers finished two spots above their fourth-place finish last year.

Ridgeview, the No. 9-ranked News-Gazette area team, finished third in the touranment with 10th-ranked Tuscola finished fifth.

"There was some great competition," Lawler said. "To finish second is something to be proud of."

The Panthers had two all-tournament players, one of which -- Cassidi Nuckols -- scored four points before being knocked out the game with an eye injury with 2:08 left in the third quarter.

"She'll probably need stitches, but she's a tough kid. I'm glad she made the all-tournament team," Lawler said. "She deserves it. (Her injury) hurt us a little bit. We lost a rebounding piece."

The Panthers (11-5) trailed 37-30 at the time before an Ariana Gentzler layup cut the deficit to five points.

From there, however, the Sages pulled away with a 10-0 run, starting with a 3-pointer by Myers that made the score 40-32 at the end of the third quarter.

Two layups by McCall, along with a basket in the post by Jayna Burger, extended the lead to 14 points before McCall made a free throw to make the score 47-32 with 4:02 remaining in the game.

"We just started finally making some layups. Once we made some layups, we got control of the game," Beery said. "Had we done that the first half, the game would have had a different vibe to it, but we didn't, so we had to kind of grind it out, which is OK. I like those kind of games, too."

A basket by Madison Grohler ended the run. After Monticello's Jayna Burger made a bucket, Grohler -- who scored her only four points in the fourth quarter -- made another basket.

Grohler's baskets would be the only two field goals PBL would make in the fourth quarter. The only other two points the Panthers scored during the quarter came via two free throws by Mackenzie Bruns -- who finished the game with seven points -- with 57.7 seconds remaining.

"We just missed some shots," Lawler said. "We really took Monticello to the wire, but they pulled away late."

Monticello held PBL to five points in the first quarter, including a 7-0 run that extended a 7-5 Sages lead.

"I was really happy with our defensive effort, for the most part. We had a couple of lapses where we let some cutters get loose, but they were spreading us out pretty well," Beery said. "We locked down there at the end when we needed to and forced a lot of turnovers."

Liberty Jamison, one of PBL's two all-tournament team representatives, scored on an assist from Nuckols to tie the game at 2-2 after Myers scored the game's first basket with about 6 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter. Wilson made a 3-pointer and Cloe Clark added a basket to the Sages' lead before Jamison scored on a driving layup to cut PBL's deficit to 7-4.

Bruns made a free throw with 3:49 left in the first quarter before Myers and McCall each made a basket. A steal by Burger led to a free throw made by Myers with 40.4 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Sages' run continued to 11 points as McCall assisted Wilson on a transition layup and added a basket to extend Monticello's lead to 16-5. Bruns and Nuckols each made a basket to cut PBL's deficit to 16-9 before Wilson assisted McCall on a transition layup to make the score 18-9.

Such layups came at a premium in the first half for the Sages, according to Beery.

"We missed a lot of layups," Beery said. "I don't know if we hurt ourselves or (PBL's defense) hurt us more, but once we started making our shots, we were able to get a lead, and we were in good shape after that."

Bruns scored a basket while being fouled with 4:33 left in the second quarter before Jamison made two free throws to cut PBL's deficit to 18-13 with 4:08 left in the second quarter. After Myers stole the ball and scored on a fastbreak layup, Tiffany Montgomery made a free throw and another basket to extend Monticello's lead to 23-13.

Gentzler scored on an assist from Bruns to cut PBL's deficit to 23-15 before a McCall bucket made the score 25-15.

Jamison then made a 3-pointer with two seconds left in the first half to cut her team's deficit to 25-18 at halftime.

After Monticello built its lead to 35-24 in the third quarter, Jamison cut the PBL deficit to five points with two more treys en route to finishing the game with 15 points.

"Liberty played phenomenal. She really came on," Lawler said. "She's really learning how to become a leader and how to be a positive influence for our freshmen, sophomores and juniors. We've just got to keep buying into what our coaching staff's preaching, and we've got a bright future ahead of us."

Gentzler finished the game with six points, including a basket that made the score 27-20 early in the third quarter.

McCall made a 3-pointer to extend the Sages' lead to 30-20 before Bruns made a basket and Nuckols drained two free throws to cut PBL's deficit to 30-24 with 5:28 left in the third quarter.

Myers then made a 3-pointer and McCall drained two foul shots to extend Monticello's lead to 35-24. After Jamison's two third-quarter 3-pointers, a Wilson basket made the score 37-30 before Nuckols went out with her eye injury.

The Panthers go into January having won eight of their last nine games. They hope to continue their run into the Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament, which will take place in Clifton from Jan. 15-20.

In the meantime, PBL will travel to face South Newton next Thursday and Tolono Unity the following Monday before hosting Iroquois West on Thursday, Jan. 11.

"This was some positive momentum for us," Lawler said.

Monticello 53, PBL 38

PBL 5 13 14 6 -- 38

MON 14 11 15 13 -- 53

PBL (11-5)

Liberty Jamison 5-2-15, Mackenzie Bruns 3-3-9, Madi Peden 0-0-0, Ariana Gentzler 3-0-6, Baylee Cosgrove 0-0-0, Madison Grohler 2-0-4, Cassidi Nuckols 1-2-4. Totals 15-5-38.

MONTICELLO (12-0)

Cloe Clark 1-0-2, Zanna Myers 5-1-13, Tatum McCall 7-5-20, Tiffany Montgomery 1-1-3, Emily Wilson 4-0-9, Jayna Burger 3-0-6. Totals 21-7-53.

3-pointers -- PBL 3 (Jamison 3). Monticello 4 (Myers 2, McCall, Wilson).