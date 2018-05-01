GCMS girls basketball improves to 6-2 in HOIC with win over Tremont

GIBSON CITY -- The Tremont and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls basketball teams each went into Friday's game with an above-.500 Heart of Illinois Conference record.

The Falcons, who entered January in a tie for fifth place in the conference, improved their HOIC record to 6-2, as well as 9-7 overall, with a 42-37 victory.

“We have a good start to our conference (season), but we still have a lot of teams (to face)," GCMS head coach Keri Dornbusch said. "There are a lot of good teams in our conference. This is a great win for us tonight. I'm really happy with our girls. They're playing great. Hopefully, we can keep it going.”

The Falcons led 22-12 at halftime, and by as many as 13 points in the third quarter, but Tremont outscored GCMS 16-10 in the third quarter and cut its deficit to 32-29 with 7:38 left in the fourth quarter via a free throw by Abby Scott.

Claire Retherford of GCMS and Alli Fuller of Tremont then exchanged buckets to make the score 34-31 before the Falcons' Addy Nugent drained a 3-pointer with 6:10 remaining to extend her team's lead to 37-31.

Paige McAllister made two free throws with 4:40 remaining before Nugent and Tremont's Vanessa Ehnle exchanged baskets to make the score 39-35 with 3:43 left.

After Retherford made a free throw, Ehnle made another bucket to cut the Turks' deficit to 40-37. Nugent made a jump shot to extend GCMS's lead to 42-37 with 1:20 remaining, and the two teams would be held scoreless from there.

“Tremont's a good team, and I knew it could be tough to keep that big of a lead on them," Dornbusch said. "They have good shooters. I'm really pleased with my girls for holding on and keeping it together. It was a really good win for us.”

Ehnle and Makenzi Bielfeldt exchanged foul shots to make the score 1-1 with 5:22 left in the first quarter before Ehnle scored on an offensive-rebound putback and GCMS's Hannah Hathaway responded with a game-tying basket.

Retherford made a basket and Makenzi Bielfeldt drained two more free throws to give the Falcons a 7-3 lead with 2:09 left in the first quarter before Ehnle drained a two-point bucket and McCallister made a free throw to cut Tremont's deficit to 7-6 with 31.9 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

A basket by Maci Bielfeldt extended GCMS's lead to 9-6 as the opening quarter came to an end.

After Fuller made a basket to cut the Turks' deficit to 9-8, Retherford made two more free throws before converting on a three-point play to extend the Falcons' lead to 14-8 with 4:20 left in the second quarter.

McAllister and Retherford each made a basket before McAllister scored again to cut Tremont's deficit to 16-12.

From there, however, GCMS ended the first half on a 6-0 run as Makenzi and Maci Bielfeldt each made a basket and Retherford added two free throws.

“I think for both teams, it showed that we were on break. Both teams were a little slow coming out, to get our legs back underneath us," Dornbusch said. "It took us a little time to get going. Luckily, we were able to hit it a little earlier than they did.”

Friday's game was originally scheduled for Thursday, but it was canceled due to Tremont canceling school that day. GCMS was still on winter break, and its girls basketball team had not played since the previous Saturday.

“Any of the games over break are difficult just because you're not as active during the day," Dornbusch said. "Sometimes, those games right after break, or during break, are a little sluggish just because the girls don't have their legs underneath them yet.”

In the third quarter, baskets by Fuller and Hartman cut Tremont's deficit to 22-16 before Hathaway made a two-point bucket and Hathaway drained a 3-pointer to extend GCMS's lead to 27-16.

After Tremont's Mo Aluyi made a free throw with 3:40 in the third quarter, a 3-pointer by Hathaway extended the Falcons' lead to its biggest margin at 30-17.

From there, however, Tremont ended the third quarter on an 11-2 run.

McAllister made a two-point field goal and Ehnle drained a 3-pointer before two baskets by Scott cut Tremont's deficit to 30-26.

The Falcons' Megan Moody and the Turks' Aluyi exchanged baskets to make the score 32-28 at the end of the third quarter.

Retherford finished the game as GCMS's leading scorer with 14 points while Nugent also reached double figures for the Falcons with 10 points. Hathaway added seven points while Makenzi and Maci Bielfeldt had five and four points, respectively, and Moody added two points.

For Tremont, Ehnle was the team's only double-digit scorer with 12 points.

GCMS 42, Tremont 37

TRE 6 6 16 9 -- 37

GCMS 9 13 10 10 -- 42

Tremont (4-3 HOIC)

Skylar Conway 0-0-0, Lindsay Rose 0-0-0, Vanessa Ehnle 5-1-12, Alli Fuller 3-0-6, Mackenzie Rumbold 0-0-0, Paige McAllister 3-3-9, Abby Scott 2-1-5, Mo Aluyi 1-1-3, Renee Hartman 1-0-2. Totals 15-6-37.

GCMS (9-7, 6-2)

Claire Retherford 4-6-14, Makenzi Bielfeldt 1-3-5, Addy Nugent 4-0-10, Hannah Hathaway 3-0-7, Maci Bielfeldt 2-0-4, Megan Moody 1-0-2, Emily Clinton 0-0-0, Courtney Burton 0-0-0, Abby Spiller 0-0-0. Totals 15-9-42.

3-pointers -- Tremont (Ehnle). GCMS 3 (Nugent 2, Hathaway).