PBL girls basketball defeats South Newton 58-19

KENTLAND, Ind. -- With regionals only a month away, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team played its 17th of 27 scheduled regular-season games Thursday against South Newton.

"We need game reps at game speed," PBL head coach Nathan Lawler said. "We practice pretty hard, but it's hard to duplicate a game scenario."

The Panthers improved to an overall record of 12-5 and a Sangamon Valley Conference record of 4-0 with a 58-19 victory over South Newton.

“It’s been a pretty good season so far," Lawler said. "We just can’t let success get to our heads. I thought, overall, our girls played hard and competed.”

The PBL defense shut out the Rebels through the first six minutes of the game while the Panthers started the contest with a 13-0 run.

Liberty Jamison made the first of her eight 3-pointers to give PBL a 3-0 lead with 5:18 left in the first quarter before Ariana Gentzler made a free throw to extend the lead to 4-0 with 4:17 remaining in the quarter.

A steal by PBL's defense then led to a Gentzler offensive-rebound putback on a missed fastbreak layup by Cassidi Nuckols before Jamison made a 3-pointer to make the score 9-0. After Jamison then stole the ball and missed a transition layup, Nuckols rebounded the miss and scored on a putback to extend the Panthers' lead to 11-0.

Mackenzie Bruns then capped the game-opening run with a basket.

After South Newton's Jaimie Diedam ended her team's scoring drought with a basket with about two minutes left in the first quarter, the Rebels would not score again until about 3 1/2 minutes remained in the second quarter. When Jaqueline Flores made a basket at that time, it cut South Newton's deficit to 26-4.

"I thought we got better in our press and making those rotations. We got a lot of turnovers," Lawler said. "We still have to clean up or man(-to-man) defense. It's still not where it needs to be to win a regional or conference championship, but those are things we can continue to coach up and get better."

A 3-pointer by Madi Peden started the Panthers' second 13-0 run and ended the first-quarter scoring with PBL leading 16-2.

A transition layup by Madison Grohler was assisted by Jamison as the Panthers extended their lead to 18-2. After Gentzler made a basket on a cutter to the lane, Jamison drained two 3-pointers to make the score 26-2.

Jamison, whose eight treys led to her finishing with a game-high 26 points, then made another 3-point shot to extend her team's lead to 29-4.

After Shanelle Embery made a basket with 56 seconds remaining, Flores scored on a steal and fastbreak layup to cut the Rebels' lead to 29-8 by halftime.

That was one of the Panthers' turnovers on Thursday. In their previous game -- a 53-38 loss to Monticello in the Sages Holiday Hoopla championship game the previous Saturday -- turnovers played a key factor in PBL's defeat, Lawler said.

“That’s one thing we’ve got to do a better job at," Lawler said. "We’re still making too many turnovers at times. That hurt us in the Monticello game. That’s just something we’ve got to clean up. I can be picky at this point because we’ve got a good team.”

Embery made a basket to start the third-quarter scoring before Diedam -- who led the Rebels in scoring with seven points at the game's end -- made a basket and a 3-pointer to cut South Newton's deficit to 29-15 and force Lawler to call a timeout with 5:24 remaining in the quarter.

“(Diedam) is a very good ballplayer," Lawler said. “In the third quarter, we got a little lazy. The effort wasn’t where it needed to be.”

After the timeout, PBL outscored South Newton 19-2 through the rest of the third quarter, starting with a basket by Jamison with about 4 1/4 minutes remaining to make the score 31-15.

After a basket by Flores cut South Newton's deficit to 31-17, a putback by Gentzler, a transition layup by Baylee Cosgrove -- via an assist by Bruns -- and two 3-pointers by Jamison -- including one set up by a defensive steal -- extended the Panthers' lead to 41-17.

Grohler assisted Nuckols on a basket that mde the score 43-17 before Jamison hit another 3-pointer and Bruns scored off a Cosgrove steal made the score 48-17 at the end of the third qurter.

“We played much better, so overall, I’m pretty happy," Lawler said.

In the final quarter, the Panthers outscored the Rebels 10-2 with eight of their 10 points scored by bench players. They ended the game on a 10-0 run after Embery made a basket to cut South Newton's lead to 48-19.

Cosgrove made two baskets and Gentzler scored on an offensive-rebound putback to make the score 54-19 before Brooke Walder and Mallorie Ecker each added a bucket to conclude the game's scoring.

Along with Jamison's 26 points, Gentzler had nine points and Cosgrove scored six points, while Nuckols and Bruns each had four points, Peden had three points and Ecker, Walder and Grohler each had two points.

“Our zone offense looks really good," Lawler said. “We’re getting better."

The Panthers will travel to Tolono on Monday to face Unity before hosting SVC foe Iroquois West next Thursday. Starting on the following Monday, PBL will participate in the SVC Tournament at Clifton.

After a 71-58 victory Thursday over Iroquois West, Watseka is the only SVC team other than PBL with a conference record of 4-0 -- Cissna Park is 3-0 in the SVC and 12-6 overall after winning 45-24 Thursday over Clifton Central. According to their MaxPreps page, the Warriors are also undefeated overall at 20-0.

Iroquois West, meanwhile, is 1-2 in the SVC.

“We’ve got some big games coming up," Lawler said. "We’ve got to prepare all of next week like we’re playing for an SVC championship.”

PBL 58, South Newton 19

PBL 16 13 19 10 -- 58

SN 2 6 9 2 -- 19

PBL (11-5, 4-0)

Liberty Jamison 9-0-26, Mallorie Ecker 1-0-2, Hannah Schwarz 0-0-0, Mackenzie Bruns 2-0-4, Madi Peden 1-0-3, Valeree Johnson 0-0-0, Ariana Gentzler 4-1-9, Kirra Lantz 0-0-0, Clarisa Wieneke 0-0-0, Baylee Cosgrove 3-0-6, Madison Grohler 1-0-2, Brooke Walder 1-0-2, Cassidi Nuckols 2-0-4. Totals 24-1-58.

South Newton (9-7, 0-4)

Jaqueline Flores 3-0-6, Jaimie Diedam 3-0-7, Elizabeth Garing 0-0-0, Shanelle Embery 3-0-6, Ashanti Snodgrass 0-0-0, Mya Wittenborn 0-0-0, Katelyn Whaley 0-0-0, Lilly Hartman 0-0-0. Totals 9-0-19.

3-pointers -- PBL 9 (Jamison 8, Peden). South Newton (Diedam).