GCMS girls basketball defeats Iroquois West 54-44

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls basketball team won 54-44 Saturday over Iroquois West.

The Falcons (10-7) outscored Iroquois West 11-9 in the first quarter as Addy Nugent scored four points, Hannah Hathaway made a 3-pointer and Claire Retherford and Maci Bielfeldt each added two points.

In the second quarter, GCMS outscored the Raiders 10-5 as Hathaway scored four points and Retherford, Makenzi Bielfeldt and Abby Spiller each tallied two points.

The Falcons outscored IW 14-12 in the third quarter as Retherford scored 12 points during the quarter while Megan Moody added two more points.

In the fourth quarter, GCMS outscored the Raiders 19-18 as Hathaway and Nugent scored eight and seven points, respectively, while Retherford and Courtney Burton each added two points.

At the game's end, Retherford led GCMS in scoring with 18 points while Hathaway and Nugent each scored in double figures for the Falcons as well with 15 and 11 points, respectively.

Makenzi Bielfeldt, Maci Bielfeldt, Moody, Burton and Spiller each added two points for GCMS, which will host El Paso-Gridley on Monday before traveling to Heyworth on Thursday and facing Deer Creek-Mackinaw in the first round of the Heart of Illinois Conference/McLean County Tournament at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at Eureka College.

GCMS 54, Iroquois West 44

IW 9 5 12 18 -- 44

GCMS 11 10 14 19 -- 54

Iroquois West

Sanchez 6-1-16, Carney 2-0-5, McTaggart 1-0-2, Johnson 3-0-7, Aguilera 0-1-1, Shambrook 0-0-0, Miller 0-0-0, Stiers 0-0-0, Tilstra 5-3-13, Sweeney 0-0-0. Totals 17-5-44.

GCMS (10-7)

Claire Retherford 9-0-18, Makenzi Bielfeldt 1-0-2, Addy Nugent 5-0-11, Hannah Hathaway 6-2-15, Rylee Tompkins 0-0-0, Maci Bielfeldt 0-2-2, Megan Moody 1-0-2, Emily Clinton 1-0-2, Courtney Burton 1-0-2, Abby Spiller 1-0-2. Totals 24-4-54.

3-pointers -- Iroquois West 5 (Sanchez 3, Carney, Johnson). GCMS 2 (Nugent, Hathaway).