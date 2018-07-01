Nick Schultz -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys track and field standout finished seventh with a leap of 6-4 in the high jump for Indiana State at the Eastern Illinois University Early Bird invitational on Friday, Dec. 8.

Mikayla Baillie -- The former GCMS girls basketball standout scored a point on 1-for-2 shooting from the free-throw line for Indiana Wesleyan in a 72-50 win last Wednesday over Mount Vernon Nazarene. In a 77-56 win Saturday over Bethel College, Baillie scored three points on 1-of-2 shooting from the field and a 1-for-2 shooting effort from the charity stripe.

Kellyn Maynard -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball standout scored 12 points along with five rebounds, two assists and three steals for Illinois Central College in an 80-32 win Thursday over Danville Area Community College.

Corey Fox -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball standout is coaching a Limestone College women’s basketball team that is 11-3 as of Saturday.

Ryan Birt – The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High school wrestling coach is coaching a Millikin University wrestling team that is 8-4 as of Saturday.