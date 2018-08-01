GCMS girls basketball loses 41-37 to El Paso-Gridley

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls basketball team lost 41-37 Monday to El Paso-Gridley.
Claire Retherford and Makenzi Bielfeldt led the Falcons (10-8, 6-3 Heart of Illinois Conference) in scoring with 10 points each. For El Paso-Gridley, Aubrey Staton led in scoring with 22 points.
El Paso-Gridley 41, GCMS 37
EPG 12 10 7 12 -- 41
GCMS 9 7 8 13 -- 37
El Paso-Gridley
Emma Baker 1-1-3, Jaycie Schertz 0-0-0, Faith Graham 0-0-0, Rachel Shaffer 2-0-4, Cheyenne Carr 2-0-4, Sierra Carr 0-0-0, Aubrey Staton 4-12-22. Totals 13-13-41.
GCMS (10-8, 6-3)
Claire Retherford 3-4-10, Makenzi Bielfeldt 5-0-10, Addy Nugent 2-1-6, Hannah Hathaway 2-0-5, Maci Bielfeldt 2-0-4, Megan Moody 0-0-0, Emily Clinton 0-0-0, Courtney Burton 1-0-2, Ryleigh Brown 0-0-0. Totals 15-5-37.
3-pointers -- El Paso-Gridley 2 (Staton 2). GCMS 2 (Nugent, Hathaway).
