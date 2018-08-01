Schedule released for SVC girls basketball tournament

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY GIRLS

SANGAMON VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

At Clifton

MONDAY, Jan. 15

At Central High School

Game 1 -- No. 1 Watseka vs. No. 8 Momence, 6 p.m.

Game 2 -- No. 4 Dwight vs. No. 5 Clifton Central, 7:30 p.m.

At Nash Middle School

Game 3 -- No. 2 PBL vs. No. 7 South Newton, 6 p.m.

Game 4 -- No. 3 Cissna Park vs. No. 6 Iroquois West, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, Jan. 18

At Nash Middle School

Game 5 -- Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 6 p.m.

Game 6 -- Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 7:30 p.m.

At Central High School

Game 7 -- Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.

Game 8 -- Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, Jan. 20

At Central High School

Seventh-place game -- Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 3 p.m.

Fifth-place game -- Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4:30 p.m.

Third-place game -- Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m.

Championship game -- Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7:30 p.m.