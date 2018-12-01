GCMS girls basketball rallies from deficit to beat Heyworth

HEYWORTH -- With a 50-49 victory on Thursday, the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls basketball team handed Heyworth its first Heart of Illinois Conference loss of the 2017-18 season.

The Falcons (11-8, 6-3 HOIC) trailed Heyworth (9-1 HOIC) 27-12 at halftime, but started their rally with an 18-13 advantage in the third quarter.

Claire Retherford had seven points during the third quarter while Megan Moody had six points, Addy Nugent made a 3-pointer and Makenzi Bielfeldt had two points.

After trailing 40-30 through three quarter, GCMS outscored Heyworth 20-9 in the fourth quarter.

Maci Bielfeldt scored six points in the final quarter while Hannah Hathaway tallied five points, Nugent drained another trey and Retherford, Makenzi Bielfeldt and Moody each added two points.

Retherford led the Falcons in scoring with 15 points while Moody also scored in double figures with 12 points. Makenzi Bielfeldt, Nugent and Maci Bielfeldt each tallied six points while Hathaway scored five points.

GCMS 50, Heyworth 49

GCMS 6 6 18 20 -- 50

HEY 10 17 13 9 -- 49

GCMS (11-8, 6-3)

Claire Retherford 7-1-15, Makenzi Bielfeldt 3-0-6, Addy Nugent 2-0-6, Hannah Hathaway 2-0-5, Maci Bielfeldt 3-0-6, Megan Moody 6-0-12, Emily Clinton 0-0-0, Courtney Burton 0-0-0. Totals 23-1-50.

Heyworth (9-1 HOIC)

Riley Ryburn 2-0-4, Amber Tomlin 3-1-9, Shae Ruppert 5-4-14, Savannah Curtis 0-0-0, Stephanie Brown 4-2-10, Rachel Maas 0-0-0, Madison Riley 1-0-2, Chassidy Hays 5-0-10. Totals 20-7-49.

3-pointers -- GCMS 3 (Nugent 2, Hathaway). Heyworth 2 (Tomlin 2).