PBL High School girls basketball wins 60-33 over Iroquois West

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team is still undefeated in the Sangamon Valley Conference.

With a 60-33 win Thursday over Iroquois West, the Panthers are 5-0 in the SVC and 13-5 overall.

“Overall, we're buying into the culture we're setting," PBL head coach Nathan Lawler said. "Our bench is ecstatic. They're having fun. They believe in each other. They're positive, and they give great effort. I'm just super-proud of them. We've just got to keep playing.”

The Panthers started the game with a 16-3 advantage through the first quarter. Liberty Jamison made two 3-pointers during the quarter while Cassidi Nuckols also had six points and Madi Peden added a couple of two-point baskets.

“Liberty got us going," Lawler said. “We're playing hard. We did a great job coming out.”

In the second quarter, PBL outscored Iroquois West 11-10 as Mackenzie Bruns made a couple of baskets and two free throws while Valeree Johnson made a 3-pointer and Peden made a bucket.

Bruns added four more points in the third quarter to what would be a team-high 15 points at the game's end.

“I thought Mackenzie Bruns played one of her best games of the year," Lawler said. "Her effort, overall, was phenomenal. When she's going, we're a tough team to beat.”

The Panthers outscored the Raiders 19-7 in the third quarter as Peden scored six points while Ariana Gentzler had four points, Jamison made her third trey of the game and Nuckols added a two-point basket.

In the fourth quarter, PBL outscored Iroquois West 14-13 as Bruns scored five points while Brooke Walder scored four points, Kirra Lantz had three points and Hannah Schwarz added two free throws.

Along with Bruns, Peden also scored in double figures with 12 points. Jamison finished with nine points while Nuckols as eight points.

Nine PBL players made it to the scoring column as Walder and Gentzler each had four points, Johnson and Lantz each had three points and Schwarz had two points.

“When you're having that kind of balance offensively, good things happen," Lawler said.

PBL 60, Iroquois West 33

IW 3 10 7 13 -- 33

PBL 16 11 19 14 -- 60

Iroquois West

Maya Sanchez 0-2-2, Rachel Carney 0-1-1, Taylor McTaggart 0-0-0, Meara Tilstra 10-3-23, S. Johnson 0-0-0, Ashton Miller 0-1-1, M. Sweeney 1-0-3, A. Aguilera 0-0-0, M. Shambrook 0-0-0, J. Stiers 1-1-3. Totals 12-8-33.

PBL (13-5, 5-0)

Liberty Jamison 3-0-9, Mallorie Ecker 0-0-0, Hannah Schwarz 0-2-2, Mackenzie Bruns 5-5-15, Madi Peden 6-0-12, Valeree Johnson 1-0-3, Ariana Gentzler 2-0-4, Kirra Lantz 1-1-3, Clarisa Wieneke 0-0-0, Baylee Cosgrove 0-0-0, Madison Grohler 0-0-0, Brooke Walder 2-0-4, Cassidi Nuckols 4-0-8. Totals 24-8-60.

3-pointers -- Iroquois West (Sweeney). PBL 4 (Jamison 3, Johnson).