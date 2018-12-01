PBL JV girls basketball defeats Iroquois West

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity girls basketball team won 36-10 Thursday over Iroquois West.

The first quarter was "a bit of a struggle offensively," said JV coach Lynn Rubarts, as PBL ended the quarter leading 5-2, but the Panthers outscored Iroquois West 13-2 and 12-1 in the second and third quarters, respectively.

Brooke Walder led all PBL scorers with 13 points while Hannah Schwarz also scored in double figures with 10 points. Kayla Adwell and Kirra Lantz added five and four points, respectively, while Mallorie Ecker and Abbie Williamson each tallied two points.

"All 10 girls got alot of playing time last night, and every one one of them have improved since the beginning of the season," Rubarts said. "There is only one sophomore on the JV team and the rest are freshmen. Kirra, the lone sophomore, really stepped up last night and showed some leadership ability, which is what this team needs.

"On the offensive side, Brooke Walder, Hannah Schwartz and Kayla Adwell did a great job attacking the basket and hitting some nice outside shot. Mallorie Ecker did a fantastic job on the defensive end. She is always around the action."

On Saturday, the Panther travel to Clifton Central to play in their JV tournament. They will play Momence and Central on their side of the bracket before facing Watseka, Iroquois West and Dwight are on the other side. The winner of each bracket will play for the championship on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS

PBL 36, Iroquois West 10

IW 2 2 1 3 -- 10

PBL 5 13 12 6 -- 36

Iroquois West

Lopez 1-0-2, Aguilera 0-1-1, Munoz 0-0-0, Papunashvilli 1-0-2, Baker 0-0-0, Regan 1-1-3, Hartke 0-0-0, Gayton 1-0-2, Curtis 0-0-0, Talbert 0-0-0, Melgoza 0-0-0, Kocher 0-0-0, Fairley 0-0-0, Ash 0-0-0, Andrade 0-0-0. Totals 4-2-10.

PBL

Macie Rudin 0-0-0, Skyler Eaker 0-0-0, Hannah Schwarz 4-2-10, Kayla Adwell 2-0-5, Mallorie Ecker 1-0-2, Kirra Lantz 0-4-4, Kayla Suhl 0-0-0, Brooke Walder 5-3-13, Abbi Williamson 1-0-2. Totals 13-9-36.

3-pointers -- PBL (Adwell).