Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point boys track and field standout finished first in the mile run with a time of 4:27.44 for Augustana College in Saturday's Frigid Bee Opener at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa.

Tyler Rubarts -- The 2014 Paxton-Buckley-Loda graduate had three kills for Augustana College's men's volleyball team in a 25-15, 25-19, 25-18 win Friday over Benedictine.

Aleeka Gentzler -- The former PBL girls track and field standout finished first with a leap of 5-1 in the high jump, a collegiate personal best at the Frigid Bee Opener for Monmouth College.

Vaughn Gentzler -- The former PBL boys track and field standout finished third with a time of 8.76 seconds in the preliminaries of the 60-meter hurdles event at the Frigid Bee Opener for Monmouth College. Vaughn Gentzler also was the second leg in a 4x400 relay team that finished seventh with a time of 3:39.84. He also placed eighth in the 400-meter dash with a tiem of 54.54 seconds.

Nick Schultz -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys track and field standout had a leap of 6-4 3/4 in the high jump for Indiana State at the Rose-Hulman Terre Haute Double Dual on Friday.

Corey Fox -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball standout is coaching a Limestone College women’s basketball team that is 13-3 as of Saturday.

Ryan Birt – The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High school wrestling coach is coaching a Millikin University wrestling team that is 8-4 as of Saturday.