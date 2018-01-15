GCMS girls basketball defeats Dee-Mack 40-25 in first round of HOIC Tournament

SATURDAY

McLean County/HOIC Tourney

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 40, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 25. Claire Retherford’s 12 points keyed the Falcons (12-8) to victory in their tournament opener on Saturday.

Megan Moody deposited eight points in support for GCMS, including five in a second quarter in which the Falcons outscored Dee-Mack 15-5 . Retherford added four points during that quarter while Makenzi Bielfeldt and Hannah Hathaway each made a basket and Maci Bielfeldt drained two free throws.

Makenzi Bielfeldt and Hathaway finished the game with seven and six points, respectively. In the fourth quarter, Maci Bielfeldt made two more free throws to finish with four points while Addy Nugent made a 3-pointer for her lone three points.

GCMS 40, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 25

DCM 6 5 10 10 — 25

GCMS 6 15 6 13 — 40

GCMS (12-8)

Claire Retherford 3-6-12, Makenzi Bielfeldt 3-1-7, Addy Nugent 1-0-3, Hannah Hathaway 3-0-6, Maci Bielfeldt 0-4-4, Megan Moody 3-0-8. Totals 13-11-40.