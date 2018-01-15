PBL JV girls basketball wins two games at Clifton Central Shootout

CLIFTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity girls basketball team went 2-0 through its two games Saturday at the Clifton Central JV Shootut.

In a 42-8 win over Momence, PBL outscored the Redskins 12-2 in both the first and second quarter before gaining 10-2 and 8-2 advantages in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.

Hannah Schwarz scored five points in the first quarter while Kirra Lantz had three points and Kayla Adwell and Mallorie Ecker each had two points.

In the second quarter, Lantz had nine points while Schwarz had two points and Ecker added a free throw. Schwarz, Adwell, Ecker, Brooke Walder and Lantz each had two points in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Walder scored four points while Schwarz and Lantz added two points.

Lantz led the Panthers in scoring with 16 points while Schwarz also scored in double figures with 11 points. Walder, Ecker and Adwell contributed six, five and four points, respectively.

In a 37-29 win over Clifton Central, PBL outscored the Comets 17-4 in the first quarter.

Walder had eight points during the quarter while Adwell had six points, Lantz had two points and Abbi Williamson added a free throw.

In the second quarter, Williamson had four points while Ecker, Kayla Suhl and Walder each had two points as PBL went into halftime leading 37-12.

Lantz scored four points in the third quarter while Ecker and Walder scored two points and one point, respectively.

In the fourth quarter, Walder made a basket and Schwarz added a free throw.

Brooke Walder led the Panthers in scoring with 13 points while Lantz and Adwell each added six points, Williamson had five points, Ecker had four points, Suhl had two points and Schwarz had one point.

The Panthers will play in the shootout's championship game at 4:30 p.m. today.

PBL 42, Momence 8

PBL 12 12 10 8 -- 42

MOM 2 2 2 2 -- 8

PBL

Macie Rudin 0-0-0, Skyler Eaker 0-0-0, Hannah Schwarz 5-0-11, Kayla Adwell 2-0-4, Abbi Williamson 0-0-0, Mallorie Ecker 2-1-5, Kayla Suhl 0-0-0, Brooke Walder 3-0-6, Kirra Lantz 7-1-16, Makynlie Hewerdine 0-0-0. Totals 19-2-42.

Momence

Courtney Osking 1-0-2, Alison Bales 0-0-0, Ashlyn Bales 1-0-2, Alicia Cruz 1-2-4 Lamiya Lillard 0-0-0, Jess Barrett 0-0-0, Oni Robinson 0-0-0. Totals 4-0-8.

3-pointers -- PBL 2 (Schwarz, Lantz).

PBL 37, Clifton Central 29

PBL 17 10 9 3 -- 37

CC 4 8 7 10 -- 29

PBL

Macie Rudin 0-0-0, Skyler Eaker 0-0-0, Hannah Schwarz 0-1-1, Kayla Adwell 2-2-6, Abbi Williamson 2-1-5, Mallorie Ecker 1-2-4, Kayla Suhl 1-0-2, Brooke Walder 6-1-13, Kirra Lantz 3-0-6, Makynlie Hewerdine 0-0-0. Totals 15-7-37.

Clifton Central

Offerman 4-1-9, Antons 0-0-0, Gigl 0-2-2, Baker 2-0-4, Beherns 1-0-2, Warpet 0-0-0, Grice 5-1-11, VanHoveln 0-0-0. Totals 12-5-29.