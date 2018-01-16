GCMS girls basketball loses 67-40 to Eureka in HOIC Tournament

MONDAY

Eureka 67, GCMS 40. Tessa Leman scored a career-high 36 points to held the second-seeded Hornets (17-3) defeat No. 7 seed GCMS (12-9).

The Falcons were led by 14 points from Makenzi Bielfeldt and 11 from Claire Retherford. Hannah Hathaway, Megan Moody and Abby Spiller contributed eight, five and two points, respectively, for GCMS.

Eureka 67, GCMS 40

GCMS 8 9 16 7 — 40

EUR 20 14 18 15 — 67

GCMS (12-9)

Claire Retherford 3-6-12, Makenzi Bielfeldt 5-3-13, Addy Nugent 0-0-0, Hannah Hathaway 3-0-8, Maci Bielfeldt 0-0-0, Megan Moody 2-0-5, Emily Clinton 0-0-0, Courtney Burton 0-0-0, Jenny Patel 0-0-0, Ryleigh Brown 0-0-0, Abby Spiller 1-0-2. Totals 14-9-40.

Eureka (17-3)

Darby Leman 1-0-2, Tessa Leman 14-4-36, Natalie Bardwell 4-2-10, Natalie Anderson 2-0-5, Courtney Heffren 2-0-4, Sydney Silverthorn 1-0-2, Kassidy Post 0-0-0, Alison Nohl 0-0-0, Morgan Greene 0-0-0, Meredith Bardwell 0-0-0, Lauren Ausmus 3-0-6, Natalie Meiss 1-0-2. Totals 28-6-67.