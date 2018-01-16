PBL girls basketball wins 58-21 over South Newton in SVC Tournament quarterfinals

PBL’s Ariana Gentzler goes up for a shot attempt during Tuesday’s SVC Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.

GILMAN -- Sometimes, a high seed in a tournament might tend to take a lower seed lightly in the first round.

As it entered Tuesday's Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against No. 7 seed South Newton, the second-seeded Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball team avoided that tendency as it claimed a 58-21 victory.

“We obviously want to win. What team doesn't want to win? This year, we're taking it a game at a time," PBL senior Liberty Jamison said. "Tonight, we said, 'Don't underestimate this team, even if we beat them once. We've got to play them hard this time.”

***

The Panthers (14-5) started the game by forcing turnovers on South Newton's first two possessions, both resulting in fastbreak layups -- one by Jamison and another by Mackenzie Bruns -- that gave PBL an early 4-0 lead.

“I was pretty proud of (our defense tonight)," Jamison said. "We've got a new defense this year after getting a new coach, so we're working on our systems and making sure that our rotations are solid as we go into this tournament, and regionals in a few weeks. We're just working on getting our defense perfected right now and making sure we get into the right spots.”

The Panthers would yield only eight points in the first half, including two in the second quarter, en route to gaining a 35-8 halftime lead.

“We played well. We did a great job in our press," PBL head coach Nathan Lawler said. "We're making rotations, and starting to get a feel for it. We're only going to get better with more experience. We set the tone defensively. We forced a lot of turnovers, and those turned into points for us. It was a really great effort by our girls overall.”

After the Rebels' Jacqueline Flores made a basket, Cassidi Nuckols drained a jump shot to extend PBL's lead to 6-2. Jaimie Diedam made a free throw to cut South Newton's deficit to 6-3 with 5:21 left in the first quarter before Jamison drained a 3-pointer.

Diedam made another foul shot with 4:14 remaining in the first quarter before the Panthers went on a 13-0 run to extend their lead to 22-4.

Valeree Johnson started the run with a 3-pointer before a steal by Nuckols led to an offensive-rebound putback by Bruns that made the score 14-4. Ariana Gentzler made a free throw with 3:19 left in the opening quarter before scoring on a transition layup via an assist from Jamison that extended PBL's lead to 17-4.

Jamison -- who finished the game leading the Panthers in scoring with 19 points -- made another 3-pointer before Gentzler drained two free throws with 1:11 remaining in the first quarter to make the score 22-4.

"We pushed the ball well, and we got some outside shots as well – kick-outs and stuff like that," Jamison said. "I think it was really good.”

***

After Diedam made a basket to make the score 22-6 at the end of the first quarter and Elizabeth Garing scored two points to cut South Newton's deficit to 22-8, PBL ended the second quarter on a 13-0 run.

Nine of the Panthers' second-quarter points were scored by Gentzler, who finished the game with 18 points.

After she scored in the post via an assist from Bruns and Jamison made another basket, Gentzler made a free throw after grabbing an offensive rebound with 4:41 left in the second quarter to extend PBL's lead to 27-8.

After Jamison drained a two-point basket, she assisted Gentzler on a bucket in the paint. Gentzler then scored on an offensive-rebound putback before tallying another two-point field goal via an assist from Johnson to make the score 35-8.

“Our posts were open, and I think Ariana Gentzler was putting buckets in when we needed her to, so she did a really good job tonight," Jamison said.

***

Diedam made two free throws with 7:40 left in the third quarter to cut the Rebels' deficit to 35-10.

After Gentzler scored on another offensive-rebound putback, Bruns tallied another basket via an assist from Nuckols to extend PBL's lead to 39-10.

Like Jamison and Gentzler, Bruns also scored in double digits with 10 points, while Madi Peden and Nuckols each added four points and Johnson contributed three points.

“We're starting to really be balanced. We're having 3-5 girls scoring anywhere from 8-12 points," Lawler said. "Offensively, that really makes it tough to guard, especially when you have great scorers. We're pretty potent.”

Flores and Peden exchanged baskets before Jamison scored on a steal and fastbreak layup and drained her third trey of the game to extend PBL's lead to 46-12.

Diedam made a free throw with 4:04 left in the third quarter before Gentzler tallied two points on a putback to make the score 48-13.

Peden than assisted Jamison on a transition layup before stealing the ball and scoring on a fastbreak layup to extend the Panthers' lead to 52-13. Two free throws by Nuckols with 2:26 remaining in the third quarter made the score 54-13 before two baskets and a couple of free throws by Shanelle Embery cut South Newton's deficit to 54-19 as the third quarter came to an end.

Another basket by Embery cut the Rebels' deficit to 54-21 early in the fourth quarter, but with a lineup including non-starters such as junior Clarisa Wieneke and freshman Baylee Cosgrove, South Newton would be shut out for the rest of the game as Bruns scored two baskets to conclude the scoring at 58-21.

“I think we got some of those girls some really valuable playing time," Lawler said. "Clarisa Wieneke's getting more minutes for us. She's a girl who's really going to have to step up next year for us. Getting Baylee (Cosgrove) as many minutes as possible is super-important.”

***

The Panthers will face No. 3 seed Cissna Park in the SVC Tournament semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Clifton Central High School.

“We've got to come out just as hard and play all four quarters just as hard," Jamison said.

PBL 58, South Newton 21

SN 6 2 11 2 -- 21

PBL 22 13 19 4 -- 58

South Newton

Jacqueline Flores 2-0-4, Jaimie Diedam 1-5-7, Elizabeth Garing 1-0-2, Malyah Embery 0-0-0, Shanelle Embery 3-2-8, Ashanti Snodgrass 0-0-0, Mya Wittenborn 0-0-0, Lilly Hartman 0-0-0. Totals 7-7-21.

PBL (14-5)

Liberty Jamison 8-0-19, Mackenzie Bruns 5-0-10, Madi Peden 2-0-4, Valeree Johnson 1-0-3, Ariana Gentzler 7-4-18, Clarisa Wieneke 0-0-0, Baylee Cosgrove 0-0-0, Madison Grohler 0-0-0, Brooke Walder 0-0-0, Cassidi Nuckols 1-2-4. Totals 23-6-58.

3-pointers -- PBL 3 (Jamison 3).