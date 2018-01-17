GCMS girls basketball wins 50-43 over LeRoy in HOIC Tourney, to play for fifth place Saturday

EL PASO — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls basketball team defeated LeRoy 50-43 in the semifinals of the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament’s fifth-place bracket on Wednesday.

The Falcons (13-9) outscored LeRoy 11-9 in the first quarter as Hannah Hathaway scored nine points while Claire Retherford made four free throws and Maci Bielfeldt added a basket.

In the second quarter, Addy Nugent made a 3-pointer, Megan Moody and Abby Spiller each made a basket and Retherford added a free throw for GCMS, but LeRoy took a 27-19 lead into halftime.

The Falcons started chipping away at LeRoy’s lead with a 15-9 advantage in the third quarter as Retherford scored six points, Maci Bielfeldt had four points, Hathaway made a 3-pointer and Moody added a two-point basket.

In the fourth quarter, GCMS outscored LeRoy 16-7 as Hathaway scored five points, Maci Bielfeldt scored four points, Moody made three free throws and Retherford and Nugent each added two foul shots.

Retherford and Hathaway finished as the high scorers for GCMS with 13 points each while Maci Bielfeldt also scored in double figures with 10 points. Moody, Nugent and Spiller added seven, five and two points, respectively.

The Falcons will play in the HOIC Tournament’s fifth-place game at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at El Paso-Gridley High School.



GCMS 50, LeRoy 43

LER 9 18 9 7 — 43

GCMS 11 8 15 16 — 50

LeRoy

Lexi Kilmartin 2-0-4, Molly White 0-0-0, Danielle Hanshew 2-0-4, Layna Spratt 3-3-9, Megan Woltkamp 4-2-10, Cara Levingston 0-0-0, Natalie Wood 1-0-2, Tiffany Bargman 0-2-2, Makana Marcum 0-0-0, Kiera Spratt 2-0-4, Charly Warlow 2-1-5. Totals 17-9-43.

GCMS (13-9)

Claire Retherford 2-9-13, Addy Nugent 1-2-5, Hannah Hathaway 5-1-13, Maci Bielfeldt 5-0-10, Megan Moody 2-3-7, Emily Clinton 0-0-0, Courtney Burton 0-0-0, Abby Spiller 1-0-2. Totals 16-15-50.

3-pointers — GCMS 3 (Hathaway 2, Nugent).