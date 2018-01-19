PBL girls basketball wins 49-28 over Cissna Park in SVC Tournament semifinals, to face undefeated Watseka in title game Saturday

PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns (20) goes up for a shot attempt during Thursday’s SVC Tournament semifinal game against Cissna Park.

CLIFTON -- A day before Thursday's Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament semifinal game against Cissna Park, Paxton-Buckley-Loda head girls basketball coach Nathan Lawler said his team was not a big fan of having to do a certain drill in practice.

“The girls were complaining yesterday about conditioning. Sometimes, they say, 'Coach, do we really have to run a 3-and-3 again?' A 3-and-3 is a pretty tough 2 ½-minute running challenge," Lawler said. "We do it every day. They've learned to love it – they learned to hate it, at least, but I think it helps in these situations. We have to be the best-conditioned team we can be because we play for four quarters getting up and down."

At least according to Lawler, the conditioning was part of the reason why PBL was able to leave Clifton with a 49-28 victory over Cissna Park.

"Tonight, that paid off, no doubt," Lawler said.

With the win, PBL improved its record to 15-5. “I've been really blessed this first year with great talent and great kids," Lawler said. "I don't think it's necessarily what I'm doing. We just have good kids. They play hard, and they show that on both ends.”

***

After PBL's Madi Peden made a layup on a cutter via an assist from Ariana Gentzler, Olivia Powell tallied two points via an assist from Jasmine Stock to tie the game at 2-2.

Gentzler was fouled after grabbing an offensive rebound. She made two free throws with 5:45 left in the first quarter to give PBL a 3-2 lead.

Mackenzie Bruns then stole the ball and scored on a fastbreak layup to extend the lead to 5-2.

After Powell tallied another bucket to make the score 5-4, a free throw by Mackenzie Bruns with 4:29 left in the first quarter and two more foul shots by Peden with 4:14 remaining in the quarter extended the Panthers' advantage to 8-4.

Powell then converted on a three-point play with 2:39 left in the first quarter to cut Cissna Park's deficit to 8-7 before PBL ended the opening quarter on a 4-0 run. Madison Grohler pump-faked a jump shot before scoring on a driving layup and Peden made a jump shot via an assist from Liberty Jamison.

In the second quarter, Gabby Wessels made a couple of baskets to cut Cissna Park's deficit to 12-11 before a bucket by Jasmine Stock gave the Timberwolves a 13-12 lead with 4:35 left in the second quarter.

From there, however, PBL would go on a 10-0 run to take a lead it would not surrender.

Jamison made a 3-pointer to give the Panthers a 15-13 lead with 4:07 left in the second quarter. After the Timberwolves were called for a traveling violation, Cassidi Nuckols made a basket to extend the lead to 17-13.

Another trey by Jamison made the score 20-13 with 3:09 left in the second quarter before Peden went to the free-throw line for a 1-and-1 with 2:40 remaining in the quarter. She missed the front end, but after a series of offensive rebounds, Bruns went to the foul line and made both free throws with 1:54 left in the first half to extend PBL's lead to 22-13.

“We played hard and kept them where we wanted them throughout the game," Bruns said.

After Stock made a 3-pointer to cut Cissna Park's deficit to 22-16, Bruns made another foul shot and Jamison added a bucket to extend the Panthers' lead to 25-18 before two free throws by Wessels with 7.7 seconds left in the second quarter made the score 25-18 at halftime.

***

After Sloan Boyce made a basket to cut Cissna Park's deficit to 25-20, PBL extended its lead to 15 points (35-20) with a 10-0 run.

Six of those points were scored by Bruns, including two fastbreak layups that were set up by steals.

After Peden scored a basket, Bruns -- who finished with a game-high 16 points -- stole the ball and scored on a fastbreak layup to make the score 29-20. After tallying a bucket with 6:23 left in the third quarter, Bruns stole the ball again and scored on another fastbreak layup.

The run was capped by a basket from Nuckols, on which Baylee Cosgrove was credited with the assist.

“I just try to make sure we all get involved and just make it work," Bruns said. "I just work hard and get it set up for my team.”

Stock made a couple of baskets to cut Cissna Park's deficit to 35-24 as the third quarter came to an end.

The Timberwolves were held scoreless through the first 3:27 of the fourth quarter as PBL started the quarter on a 7-0 run.

Cissna Park was held to four points in the fourth quarter en route to its 28-point total as no Timberwolves finished the game scoring in double digits.

After Wessels and Stock each scored 11 points for Cissna Park in a 32-25 win in the quarterfinals over Iroquois West, the duo was held to a combined 17 points (nine for Stock, eight for Wessels) while Powell and Boyce scored seven and four points, respectively.

"(Wessels is) a great player, so that's saying something," Lawler said. “That's kudos to them. Great job. I don't think it was the scheme. It was just the effort. We were sprinting back. We play a lot of man-to-man. We're going to take away (the opponents') best player, and they've got to beat us straight up.”

From a scoring standpoint, four Panthers contributed to the team's 7-0 run to start the fourth quarter. Nuckols -- who finished the game with nine points -- made a basket before sinking a foul shot with 6:39 left in the game to make the score 38-24.

Peden -- who, like Bruns, scored in double figures with 10 points -- made a long jump shot with 6:11 remaining before Gentzler -- who had three points -- drained a layup via an inbound pass from Bruns, who then stole the ball and tallied another fastbreak layup to extend PBL's lead to 44-26 after a basket by Wessels ended PBL's run.

At the game's end, seven PBL players were in the scoring column as Jamison had eight points, Valeree Johnson scored all three of her points on a 3-pointer to make the score 49-28 -- after Bruns made two free throws with 3:34 remaining and Boyce drained a couple of foul shots with 1:59 left -- and Madison Grohler added two points.

“We were very balanced tonight," Lawler said. "I think we're a better team when we're balanced. Liberty (Jamison's) a phenomenal scorer, but sometimes, if we get too much on her plate, other people stand and watch. Tonight, it was a team game. When we have seven girls scoring, we're a tough team to beat.”

Bruns's and Peden's double-digit scoring efforts marked the second consecutive SVC Tournament game in which the Panthers had at two players score in double figures. Jamison, Gentzler and Bruns had 19, 18 and 10 points, respectively, in the quarterfinals against South Newton.

“We all step up," Bruns said. "It just goes all around.”

***

The Panthers will face Watseka -- which improved its record to 23-0 with a 55-27 victory in its semifinal game over Dwight -- SVC Tournament championship game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

“They're a good team," Lawler said. "They're deep, like we are. We're just looking forward to the challenge, and we're just happy to have the opportunity.”

“We're just going to work hard and do our best,” Bruns added.

PBL 49, Cissna Park 28

CP 7 11 6 4 -- 28

PBL 12 13 10 14 -- 49

Cissna Park

Anna Jennings 0-0-0, Emily Seggebruch 0-0-0, Lexi Young 0-0-0, Sloan Boyce 1-2-4, Olivia Stoller 0-0-0, Jasmine Stock 4-0-9, Olivia Powell 3-1-7, Morgan Kaeb 0-0-0, Gabby Wessels 3-2-8. Totals 11-5-28.

PBL (15-5)

Liberty Jamison 3-0-8, Mackenzie Bruns 5-6-16, Madi Peden 4-2-10, Valeree Johnson 1-0-3, Ariana Gentzler 1-1-3, Baylee Cosgrove 0-0-0, Madison Grohler 1-0-2, Cassidi Nuckols 3-1-7. Totals 18-10-49.

3-pointers -- Cissna Park (Stock). PBL 3 (Jamison 2, Johnson).