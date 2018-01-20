GCMS girls basketball loses 47-33 to Heyworth in HOIC Tournament fifth-place game

EL PASO — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls basketball team lost 47-33 to Heyworth in Saturday’s Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament fifth-place game.
Claire Retherford led the Falcons (13-10) in scoring with 11 points while Makenzi Bielfeldt had eight points, Hannah Hathaway had six points, Megan Moody had four points and Emily Clinton and Courtney Burton each had two points.
For Heyworth, Riley Ryburn, Stephanie Brown and Chassidy Hays each scored in double figures with 14, 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Heyworth 47, GCMS 33
GCMS 10 6 5 12 — 33
HEY 14 13 10 10 — 47
GCMS (13-10)
Claire Retherford 3-5-11, Makenzi Bielfeldt 4-0-8, Addy Nugent 0-0-0, Hannah Hathaway 2-0-6, Maci Bielfeldt 0-0-0, Megan Moody 2-0-4, Emily Clinton 1-0-2, Courtney Burton 1-0-2. Totals 13-5-33.
Heyworth
Riley Ryburn 5-4-14, Amber Tomlin 4-0-9, Shae Ruppert 1-0-2, Stephanie Brown 5-1-12, Rachel Maas 0-0-0, Madison Riley 0-0-0, Chassidy Hays 5-0-10. Totals 20-5-47.
3-pointers — GCMS 2 (Hathaway 2).
