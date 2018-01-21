PBL girls basketball claims SVC Tournament championship with win over previously-undefeated Watseka

Members of the PBL girls basketball team celebrate as the final buzzer sounds on their victory over Watseka in the Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament championship game on Saturday.

CLIFTON -- To say that the Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball team was an underdog in Saturday's Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament championship game might be an understatement.

Prior to PBL's 42-39 victory, Watseka went into the title game with an undefeated record at 23-0.

"I think we were definitely underestimated coming into this," PBL senior Liberty Jamison said. "Everybody expected us to not win, so it's great to prove people wrong."

Not only did Watseka go into the title game undefeated, but it was the defending SVC Tournament champion as well.

Regardless, Panthers head coach Nathan Lawler said he "knew we could compete" against Watseka going into Saturday's title game.

"We've watched them. We knew what we were going to do," Lawler said. "Our girls knew their scouting report. I think at halftime, our body language, not that it was bad, but we were just about ready to get beat, and we talked about just playing Lady Panthers basketball, and we made the adjustments."

While Watseka was defending a championship, PBL was searching for its first conference title in the 21st century. According to Jamison, fellow senior Cassidi Nuckols and Lawler, it had been 20 years since the Panthers' last title.

"It has been a while," Lawler said. "These seniors deserve it, especially with being on their third coach and having to go a lot of ups and downs. They've done everything that was asked of them. They deserve that for all their hard work."

"It's a lot bigger deal than people think to win, and we had a great crowd, so it was just an all-around great night," Jamison added.

***

The Panthers led 41-39 after Jamison broke a 39-39 tie with two free throws with 15.9 seconds remaining.

"Those two free throws to ice the game, when everyone's cheering -- that's the definition on ice water in her veins," Lawler said. "That's why she's going to be playing college basketball somewhere next year."

"It was pretty crazy," Jamison added.

Jamison said she was seeking redemption on her game-winning free throws. With time expired in the third quarter and PBL leading 34-29, Jamison missed two free-throw opportunities given to the Panthers after the Warriors were called for a technical foul.

"It was my redemption, basically," Jamison said. "It's one of those things where you've just got to go in and get it done, and I did, so it worked out."

On Watseka's ensuing possession, Summer Cramer attempted a 3-pointer, but the ball spun off the rim. Senior Ariana Gentzler then grabbed the defensive rebound for PBL and made the front end of two free-throw chances to extend the Panthers' lead to 42-39 with 1.8 seconds remaining.

A full-court heave by the Warriors fell short of the basket at the buzzer.

"We got pretty lucky when that bank 3-pointer rolled out," Lawler said. "I think the basketball gods were on our side, but Summer's a great player. That's the game of basketball -- sometimes, you hit shots, and sometimes, you don't. Our girls stuck to our system and were disciplined."

Freshman Baylee Cosgrove said she knew Cramer was looking to shoot a late heroic basket.

She delayed the inevitable as, with PBL leading 39-36 with 43.1 seconds left and Watseka trying to inbound the ball, but Cosgrove drew an offensive foul on Magan Harris, her fourth foul.

"I just knew that Summer Cramer was going to try to pull up for a 3-pointer, so I had to do everything that I could to get us the possession back," Cosgrove said. "I wanted to draw a little bit of a foul there so she didn't have a chance to shoot."

Cosgrove missed the front end of a 1-and-1 opportunity that resulted from Harris's offensive foul, but grabbed her own rebound and drew Watseka's Mallory Bauer's fourth foul before missing another foul shot.

After Bauer airballed a 3-point shot attempt with 26.8 seconds remaining, Cosgrove missed another free throw with 25.7 seconds left.

"I wasn't really nervous. I just knew I had to get the job done," Cosgrove said. "I was a little nervous, but I just had to play defense."

Bauer drew Nuckols' fifth foul with 24.4 seconds left and made the front end of two charity-stripe opportunities to cut Watseka's deficit to 39-37. After she missed the second shot, Mallory Drake grabbed an offensive rebound and scored on a putback to tie the game at 39-39.

Despite being fouled out, Nuckols said she trusted her teammates to come through in the clutch.

"We just kept calm. We have girls on the bench who can play any spot," Nuckols said. "We have girls who can be posts or guards as long as we need them there. They're good teammates to fill in the spots wherever we need them."

Nuckols was not the only Panther to foul out, as sophomore Mackenzie Bruns was knocked out of the game with her fifth foul with 3:10 left in the game.

"I just think they bought into their scouting report. It said at the end, 'Love yourself. Love your teammates. Love your community. It's going to take 13 of you to do it,' and it did," Lawler said. "The bench was pumped up. The girls know the roles on the team. Some of them, if they played at other schools, they'd probably be starters. Girls like Valeree Johnson, Madison Grohler and Baylee Cosgrove don't always get the most minutes, but when they come in, they give us big minutes. Those three are big boosts for us."

***

At halftime, PBL trailed 29-22 before taking the lead thanks in large part to a defensive effort that held Watseka scoreless in the third quarter.

"They came out and responded. That has nothing to do with me or our coaching staff. That's just five girls going out there and competing. It was awesome," Lawler said. "Overall, it was a phenomenal defensive effort. I don't think that's been done all year. Our kids are just tough. They found ways to win tonight, and it was extremely awesome to see."

Bruns started the 12-0 third-quarter run by stealing the ball and racing toward a fastbreak layup. Jamison then made a 3-pointer to cut PBL's deficit to 29-27.

Nuckols drew Bauer's third foul before making a free throw to cut the Panthers' deficit to 29-28 with 6:29 left in the third quarter. Three minutes and seven seconds of scoreless basketball ensued, including missed layups by Cramer and teammate Cassie Peters.

With 3:22 left in the third quarter, a free throw by Gentzler tied the game at 29-29. The Panthers' defense then recorded a steal, on which Jamison and Bruns fell to the floor on the loose ball.

The Watseka turnover led to Nuckols scoring on a fastbreak layup to give PBL a 31-29 lead -- the team's first lead since midway through the first quarter -- with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter.

"I just wanted to keep it all simple and drop step and just make the basket. The key is to keep calm and trust your teammates," Nuckols said. "I believe that our defense has really improved over the years, especially this year with our seniors and underclassmen. We work so hard on defense and offense, and I believe our defense is the strongest it's ever been."

Peden scored on a jump shot and added a free throw to extend PBL's lead to 34-29 with 34.7 seconds left in the third quarter.

With about six minutes left in the fourth quarter, Jamison shot a 3-pointer that bounced off the glass and through the basket to extend the Panthers' advantage to 37-29.

After drawing Bruns's fourth foul, Bauer made a free throw to cut Watseka's deficit to 37-30. Harris then stole the ball and scored on a fastbreak layup to make the score 37-32.

After Jamison made a basket to extend PBL's lead to 39-32, Drake missed a couple of 3-point shot opportunities before PBL turned the ball over. The turnover led to a driving layup by Bauer that cut the Warriors' deficit to 39-34.

With 2:24 left in the game, Bauer made two free throws after drawing Nuckols's fourth foul to make the score 39-36.

***

The Panthers started the game on a 7-0 run, starting with a Jamison 3-pointer.

After Harris missed a layup, her second missed layup of the first quarter, Gentzler scored on an offensive-rebound putback to make the score 5-0. Gentzler then caught a pass from Jamison and, after missing a layup, grabbed another offensive rebound and drew a foul on Bauer.

From there, Gentzler made two free throws to extend PBL's lead to 7-0 with 6:11 left in the first quarter.

The Warriors then went on a 16-0 spurt to take a nine-point lead.

Bauer started the run with a 3-pointer. After Drake blocked a shot, Bauer drew a foul on Gentzler via a driving layup in transition and made two free throws to cut Watseka's deficit to 7-5 with 5:30 left in the first quarter.

A minute and one second later, Gentzler committed her second foul as Cramer attemped a 3-pointer. Cramer made all three resulting free-throw opportunities to give the Warriors an 8-7 lead with 4:29 left in the first quarter.

Cramer then made two 3-pointers to extend Watseka's advantage to 14-7 with 3:29 left in the opening quarter. From there, however, Cramer was held scoreless through the rest of the game en route to finishing with nine points.

"We knew were going to face-guard Summer Cramer and make the other girls beat us," Lawler said. "Summer probably missed some shots she makes a lot of times."

Natalie Schroeder scored on an offensive-rebound putback to extend Watseka's lead to 16-7 before Jamison ended the run with a 3-pointer that cut PBL's deficit to 16-10 with 1:12 left in the first quarter. Two free throws by Nuckols made the score 16-12 as the first quarter came to an end.

The Warriors started the second quarter with a two-point basket by Emily Bunting and a 3-pointer by Harris that extended their lead to 21-12. After Nuckols collected an offensive rebound, she made two free throws that cut PBL's deficit to 21-14.

Harris then made a free throw to make the score 22-14, but missed another layup with 5:11 remaining in the quarter and committed her third foul on a Nuckols offensive rebound. Nuckols made two free throws with 4:13 left in the second quarter to cut the Panthers' deficit to 22-15.

Bunting scored a basket off a Peters assist to extend Watseka's lead to 24-15 before Jamison made a 3-pointer to make the score 24-18. After Bunting made a free throw with 2:37 remaining in the first half, Gentzler tallied two foul shots 17 seconds later.

Jamison then made a basket to cut the Panthers' deficit to 25-22. She would finish with a game-high 21 points.

"I came to play tonight," Jamison said. "I've been ready for this game -- I've been waiting for this."

"She took some bad shots, but she's a coachable kid," Lawler added. "I can get on her, and we learn."

Peters made two free throws with 1:16 left in the second quarter before an offensive-rebound putback by Drake made the score 29-22 as the first half drew to a close.

Nuckols and Gentzler each finished the game with eight points while Peden and Bruns added three and two points, respectively.

For Watseka, Bauer was the team's lone double-digit scorer with 11 points.

"We've been focusing on taking out their best players, and I think Baylee and Madi (Peden) do it," Jamison said. "They get it done, and they don't complain, no matter how tired they are or how hard they work. They just keep doing it."

***

With Saturday's win, PBL improved to a record of 16-5.

The Panthers' season will continue with a rematch on the road at Watseka on Thursday, followed by home games against Eureka (2:30 p.m. next Saturday), Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (Monday, Jan. 29) and Hoopeston Area (Tuesday, Jan. 30).

"I'm proud of all of us for working so hard to get where we are right now," Nuckols said. "It's a great feeling (to win the tournament championship), especially against Watseka. They were a great opponent. I congratulate us both. We had a great competitiion."

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY GIRLS

PBL 42, Watseka 39

PBL 12 10 12 8 -- 42

WAT 16 13 0 10 -- 39

PBL (16-5)

Liberty Jamison 7-2-21, Mackenzie Bruns 1-0-2, Madi Peden 1-1-3, Valeree Johnson 0-0-0, Ariana Gentzler 1-6-8, Baylee Cosgrove 0-0-0, Madison Grohler 0-0-0, Cassidi Nuckols 1-6-8. Totals 11-15-42.

Watseka (23-1)

Natalie Schroeder 1-0-2, Summer Cramer 2-3-9, Magan Harris 2-1-6, Kennedy Bauer 2-6-11, Cassie Peters 0-2-2, Mallory Drake 2-0-4, Kate Norder 0-0-0, Emily Bunting 2-1-5. Totals 11-11-39.

3-pointers -- PBL 5 (Jamison 5). Watseka 4 (Cramer 2, Harris, Bauer).