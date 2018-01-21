PBL JV girls basketball loses 41-26 to Dwight in championship game of Clifton Central Shootout

CLIFTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity girls basketball team lost 41-26 to Dwight in the championship game of the Clifton Central JV Shootout on Saturday.
Kirra Lantz was PBL's leading scorer with nine points, including a six-point third quarter in which the Panthers outscored Dwight 12-9 to cut into a 19-5 halftime deficit.
Hannah Schwarz had seven points, Brooke Walder had four points, Kayla Adwell had three points, Abbi Williamson had two points and Makynlie Hewerdine added one point.
JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS
Dwight 41, PBL 26
DWI 13 6 9 13 -- 41
PBL 3 2 12 9 -- 26
Dwight
Weissman 3-0-6, Price 2-0-4, Anderson 3-0-6, Farris 4-2-10, Kodat 5-1-12, Drapeau 1-1-3. Totals 18-4-41.
PBL
Macie Rudin 0-0-0, Skyler Eaker 0-0-0, Hannah Schwarz 3-1-7, Kayla Adwell 1-0-3, Abbi Williamson 0-2-2, Mallorie Ecker 0-0-0, Kayla Suhl 0-0-0, Brooke Walder 1-2-4, Kirra Lantz 3-1-9, Makynlie Hewerdine 0-1-1. Totals 8-7-26.
3-pointers -- Dwight (Kodat). PBL 3 (Lantz 2, Adwell).
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.