PBL JV girls basketball loses 41-26 to Dwight in championship game of Clifton Central Shootout

CLIFTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity girls basketball team lost 41-26 to Dwight in the championship game of the Clifton Central JV Shootout on Saturday.

Kirra Lantz was PBL's leading scorer with nine points, including a six-point third quarter in which the Panthers outscored Dwight 12-9 to cut into a 19-5 halftime deficit.

Hannah Schwarz had seven points, Brooke Walder had four points, Kayla Adwell had three points, Abbi Williamson had two points and Makynlie Hewerdine added one point.

JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS

Dwight 41, PBL 26

DWI 13 6 9 13 -- 41

PBL 3 2 12 9 -- 26

Dwight

Weissman 3-0-6, Price 2-0-4, Anderson 3-0-6, Farris 4-2-10, Kodat 5-1-12, Drapeau 1-1-3. Totals 18-4-41.

PBL

Macie Rudin 0-0-0, Skyler Eaker 0-0-0, Hannah Schwarz 3-1-7, Kayla Adwell 1-0-3, Abbi Williamson 0-2-2, Mallorie Ecker 0-0-0, Kayla Suhl 0-0-0, Brooke Walder 1-2-4, Kirra Lantz 3-1-9, Makynlie Hewerdine 0-1-1. Totals 8-7-26.

3-pointers -- Dwight (Kodat). PBL 3 (Lantz 2, Adwell).