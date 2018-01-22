GCMS girls basketball loses 41-30 to Lexington

GCMS's Addy Nugent (22) shoots a buzzer-beating 3-pointer during the first quarter of Monday's game against Lexington.

GIBSON CITY -- The Lexington and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls basketball teams were among 10 Heart of Illinois Conference teams resuming regular-season play on Monday, two days after playing in the conference tournament.

Despite starting the HOIC Tournament as the ninth seed, Lexington earned its way into the championship game -- where the Minutemen lost to second-seeded Eureka -- by upsetting top-seeded Heyworth and No. 4 seed El Paso-Gridley.

The Minutemen rode that momentum into Monday's game against GCMS via a 41-30 victory.

“Lexington's an excellent team," GCMS head coach Keri Dornbusch said. "They're very athletic, and they're tough. They just came off a great tournament.”

The Falcons, meanwhile, finished sixth in the HOIC Tournament after losing to Heyworth in the fifth-place game on Saturday. On Thursday, Jan. 11, GCMS handed Heyworth its first regular-season conference loss.

“This conference is a great conference," Dornbusch said. "It's a very tough conference. There are a lot of great teams in this conference. It's anybody's game with any team, almost. It's whoever's going to have the better night, whoever's kids are going to show up. You never know who's going to come out on top. They definitely prepare us for the postseason.”

Lexington (4-5 HOIC) established itself as the team with the better night on Monday with a 9-0 run, but it took a while to get going for both teams, Dornbusch said. A basket by Lexington's Raelyn Payne was the only score by either team through the first 3 1/2 minutes of the game.

“I don't even know how many minutes went by with (the score) 0-0," Dornbusch said.

Jayden Standish then made a 3-pointer and scored on a fastbreak layup to make the score 7-0 before a Layken McGuire bucket extended the Minutemen's lead to 9-0.

The Falcons (13-11, 7-4 HOIC) finally got on the scoreboard with 2:49 remaining in the first quarter as Hannah Hathaway assisted Megan Moody on a basket.

"It was just a tough start for both teams, and then Lexington finally broke through," Dornbusch said. "Unfortunately for us, the lid stayed on the basket for a long time. We just couldn't put the ball in the basket.”

After a McGure basket extended Lexington's lead to 11-2, the lid opened up twice for Addy Nugent, who was the lone Falcon celebrating senior-night festivities on Monday.

Nugent made a 3-pointer with about 1 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter to make the score 11-5. After another basket by Standish, Nugent made a buzzer-beating trey to cut GCMS's deficit to 13-8 as the first quarter came to an end.

“It was great to see her hit that," Dornbusch said. "She had a couple of shots. I'm proud of her. She has really come along. It's good to see when she hits (shots). I'm happy for her.”

A free throw by Claire Retherford made the score 13-9 with 6:06 left in the second quarter. After Standish made a basket, Maci Bielfeldt drained two foul shots with 4:53 remaining in the half to cut GCMS's deficit to 15-11.

Standish made a basket and two free throws for Lexington before Maci Bielfeldt drained another bucket to make the score 19-13.

Baskets by Standish and Tia Hardt extended the Minutemen's lead to 23-13 before Retherford made another free throw with 1:43 left in the second quarter to cut GCMS's deficit to 23-14, which was the halftime score.

Lexington started the third quarter on a 7-0 run as Standish made a 3-pointer before McGuire made two free throws and a bucket to extend the Minutemen's lead to 30-14.

The Falcons, however, ended the quarter on an 8-0 run of their own as 3-pointers by Hathaway and Emily Clinton and a two-point basket by Courtney Burton cut GCMS's deficit to 30-22.

The Falcons' run continued as a driving layup by Makenzi Bielfeldt made the score 30-24. After Elena Steffa made a basket for Lexington, two free throws by Retherford cut the Falcons' deficit to 32-26 with 5:15 remaining in the game.

Payne made a free throw and a bucket to extend the Minutemen's lead to 35-26 before a basket by Moody made the score 35-28. Lexington then went on a 6-0 run via baskets by Payne and McGuire and two free throws by Standish with 23.2 seconds remaining.

Retherford then made a basket to conclude the scoring at 41-30. She and Nugent led GCMS in scoring with six points while Maci Bielfeldt and Moody each had four points, Hathaway and Clinton each had three points and Makenzi Bielfeldt and Burton each had two points.

For Lexington, Standish and McGuire each scored in double figures with 20 and 10 points, respectively.

“We just could never get it to go in consistently for us, which was unfortunate because I think we played well tonight," Dornbusch said.

After continuing conference play at Deer Creek-Mackinaw on Thursday, GCMS will travel to Paxton-Buckley-Loda -- which won the championship of its conference tournament -- for a nonconference game on Monday.

“That's going to be a really tough game,” Dornbusch said.

The Falcons will conclude their regular season against Tri-Point on Tuesday, Jan. 30, and Ridgeview on Thursday, Feb. 1.

“We've got a tough next four games," Dornbusch said. "We've got a tough schedule right before regionals, but hopefully, the girls will stay healthy and (the schedule) will prepare us for regionals when they do start.”

Lexington 41, GCMS 30

LEX 13 10 7 11 -- 41

GCMS 8 14 8 8 -- 30

Lexington (4-5 HOIC)

Raelyn Payne 3-1-7, Tia Hardt 1-0-2, Skyler Friedmansky 0-0-0, Layken McGuire 4-2-10, Jayden Standish 7-4-20, Kaitlyn Little 0-0-0, Elena Steffa 1-0-2. Totals 17-7-41.

GCMS (13-11, 7-4)

Claire Retherford 1-4-6, Makenzi Bielfeldt 1-0-2, Addy Nugent 2-0-6, Hannah Hathaway 1-0-3, Maci Bielfeldt 1-2-4, Megan Moody 2-0-4, Emily Clinton 1-0-3, Courtney Burton 1-0-2, Abby Spiller 0-0-0. Totals 10-6-30.

3-pointers -- Lexington 2 (Standish 2). GCMS 4 (Nugent 2, Hathaway, Burton).