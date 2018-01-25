PBL girls basketball chosen as second seed in IHSA Class 2A sub-sectional

GILMAN — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls basketball teams were chosen as the No. 2 and No. 4 seeds, respectively, for the IHSA Class 2A Gilman Iroquois West Sectional’s Sub-sectional B.

Watseka, which was chosen as a regional host, was selected as the top seed, followed by Peotone at No. 3, Braidwood Reed-Custer — which is the other regional host from the sub-sectional — at No. 5, Beecher at No. 6, Momence at No. 7, Clifton Central at No. 8, Hoopeston Area at No. 9, Iroquois West at No. 10 and Wilmington at No. 11.

In the sectional’s sub-sectional A, St. Joseph-Ogden was chosen as the top seed, followed by Oakwood, Monticello, St. Thomas More, Heyworth, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Salt Fork, Westville, Argenta-Oreana, Blue Ridge, Tri-Valley and Georgetown-Ridge Farm. St. Thomas More and G-RF will host regionals.

Regional schedules will come out Friday.