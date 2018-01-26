GCMS girls basketball wins 27-25 over Deer Creek-Mackinaw

MACKINAW -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls basketball team won 27-25 Thursday over Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

Claire Retherford scored five points, including a 3-pointer, while Maci Bielfeldt and Megan Moody each added a two-point basket as the Falcons ended the first quarter leading 9-4.

In the second quarter, GCMS outscored Dee-Mack 13-7 as Emily Clinton hit a 3-pointer, a couple of two-point buckets and a free throw while Hannah Hathaway drained a 3-pointer and Makenzi Bielfeldt contributed a basket.

Retherford had two points and Maci Bielfeldt added a free throw in the third quarter as GCMS went into the fourth leading 25-19. Retherford, who made two free throws to score the Falcons' lone fourth-quarter points, finished the game leading her team in scoring with nine points.

Clinton had eight points while Hathaway and Maci Bielfeldt each had three points and Makenzi Bielfeldt and Moody each had two points.

GCMS 27, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 25

GCMS 9 13 3 2 -- 27

DCM 4 7 8 6 -- 25

GCMS (14-11, 8-4)

Claire Retherford 3-2-9, Makenzi Bielfeldt 1-0-2, Hannah Hathaway 1-0-3, Maci Bielfeldt 1-1-3, Megan Moody 1-0-2, Emily Clinton 3-1-8, Ryleigh Brown 0-0-0. Totals 10-3-27.

Dee-Mack

Kyla Simmons 1-0-2, Jess Carithers 6-1-14, Hope McGinnes 2-0-4, Audrey Thomann 0-2-2, Hannah Webb 0-1-1, Meredith Sidwell 1-0-2. Totals 10-4-25.

3-pointers -- GCMS 3 (Retherford, Hathaway, Clinton). Dee-Mack (Carithers).