PBL girls basketball loses 50-36 to Watseka

WATSEKA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball team lost 50-36 Thursday to Watseka.

Ariana Gentzler led the Panthers (16-6, 5-1 Sangamon Valley Conference) in scoring with 13 points while Liberty Jamison had eight points, Mackenzie Bruns had four points, Cassidi Nuckols, Madi Peden and Valeree Johnson each had three points and Madison Grohler had two points.

Watseka 50, PBL 36

PBL 3 2 14 14 -- 36

WAT 9 13 13 15 -- 50

PBL (16-6, 5-1)

Liberty Jamison 3-1-8, Mackenzie Bruns 2-0-4, Madi Peden 1-0-3, Valeree Johnson 1-0-3, Ariana Gentzler 5-3-13, Baylee Cosgrove 0-0-0, Madison Grohler 1-0-2, Cassidi Nuckols 0-3-3. Totals 13-7-36.

Watseka (25-1, 6-0)

Cramer 2-9-13, Harris 2-3-8, Bauer 2-1-5, Peters 0-1-1, Drake 4-0-11, Thompson 0-0-0, Norder 2-0-6, Bunting 1-0-2. Totals 14-16-50.

3-pointers -- PBL 3 (Jamison, Peden, Johnson). Watseka 6 (Drake 3, Norder 2, Harris).