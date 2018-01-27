PBL girls basketball loses 51-39 to Eureka

PAXTON -- In the past eight days, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball team played three games against teams ranked in the top five in Class 2A by the Associated Press.

The Panthers faced No. 3-ranked Watseka on Thursday, five days after handing the Warriors their first loss of the season in the Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament.

The fourth-ranked Eureka Hornets, meanwhile, won their conference tournament that same Saturday.

The Panthers' 51-39 loss to Eureka on Saturday, Jan. 27, was their second straight loss since their upset victory in the SVC Tournament.

“They're a top-four team in the state for a reason," PBL head coach Nathan Lawler said. "Kudos to them – they played a great game.

“It's kind of frustrating because you had the high of last Saturday, but the reality is that this is our third game in a row against a top-five team in the state, so it's kind of hard emotionally. We'll get back together, rest up and be ready for (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley) on Monday.”

For Eureka head coach Jerry Prina, Saturday's game served as a homecoming. Prina is a PBL graduate.

“It's always fun to see familiar faces and play well in front of the hometown crowd. The girls did a good job," Prina said. “It was definitely a good win. It's always fun to come play a good team. We knew that we were going to have our hands full with them recently beating Watseka, so we were prepared.”

***

Eureka started the game on a 9-2 run as Natalie Bardwell hit a 3-pointer before Lauren Ausmus scored a basket and Tessa Leman made two free throws with 5:53 remaining and added another basket in transition off a Courtney Heffren block of a Mackenzie Bruns layup attempt.

Madi Peden made PBL's only baskets during that run before Ariana Gentzler made a basket to cut the Panthers' deficit to 9-4.

After Bardwell made a free throw with 3:49 left in the first quarter, Gentzler scored on an offensive-rebound putback and added another basket with 2:22 remaining in the quarter before tying the game at 10-10 with two free throws with 1:45 left in the quarter.

A basket by Ausmus gave Eureka (21-3) a 12-10 lead as the first quarter came to an end.

“Our girls played hard," Lawler said. "It just wasn't enough.”

A basket by Tessa Leman extended the Hornets' lead to 14-10 on their first possession of the second quarter. After Liberty Jamison made a jump shot to cut PBL's deficit to 14-12, a Eureka offensive rebound led by a basket by Heffren that made the score 16-12.

Tessa Leman then drew Jamison's second foul with 5:11 left in the second quarter before making two free throws to extend Eureka's lead to 18-12.

Jamison would pick up her third foul with 2:58 left in the second quarter and her fourth with 3:18 left in the third quarter.

She was not the only player to get in foul trouble for PBL (16-7) as Cassidi Nuckols was subbed out with her second foul with 2:46 left in the second quarter and would foul out of the game with 2:05 left in the fourth quarter.

“That was the story of the other night, too," Lawler said. "We just got into foul trouble. Liberty was in foul trouble the whole game. Cassidi was in foul trouble. Ariana was in foul trouble early. "Whenever you have that core three who are our better players (in foul trouble), that's tough, but I'm proud of how other girls stepped up. Baylee Cosgrove continues to do a great job defensively. Madi Peden's doing a great job as well. I thought Madison Grohler gave us some great minutes.”

Nuckols made a free throw with 3:10 left in the second quarter to cut PBL's deficit to 18-13 before Heffren made a basket and Tessa Leman scored on an offensive-rebound putback to extend Eureka's lead to 22-13.

An offensive rebound by Nuckols led to a basket by Madison Grohler that cut PBL's deficit to 22-15 with about 30 seconds left in the second quarter. Tessa Leman made a bucket with less than 10 seconds remaining in the quarter to give the Hornets a 24-15 halftime lead.

Tessa Leman made two free throws with 6:13 remaining in the third quarter to make the score 26-15. Gentzler made two free throws with 6:04 left in the quarter and Bruns made a pullup jumper to cut the Panthers' deficit to 26-19.

From there, however, the Hornets went on a 9-0 run, starting with a three-point play by Bardwell that extended the Hornets' lead to 29-19.

Tessa Leman scored the next three baskets, including two on offensive-rebound putbacks, to extend Eureka's advantage to 35-19. She would finish the game as its leading scorer with 24 points while Bardwell also scored in double figures with 13 points.

“Tessa Leman is a heck of a ballplayer for him," Lawler said. "I would say she was the difference in this game. She physically dominated the game offensively and defensively. She's a tremendous hustle player. It wasn't that she was better than us – it was just phenomenal hustle on her end.”

***

Bruns and Eureka's Alison Nohl exchanged buckets to make the score 37-21 before Bruns added a 3-pointer with less than five seconds left in the third quarter to cut PBL's deficit to 37-24 as the quarter came to an end.

Bardwell made two free throws and scored on an offensive-rebound putback to extend the Hornets' lead to 41-24 before Jamison nailed a 3-pointer and Bruns added a two-point basket to cut PBL's deficit to 41-29.

Two free throws and a bucket by Leman and two more foul shots by Bardwell extended Eureka's advantage to 47-29 with 47-29 with 2:05 remaining in the game.

Gentzler then made a basket and tallied two free throws with 1:41 left in the game before two free throws by Sydney Silverthorn one second later made the score 49-33.

Grohler and Eureka's Natalie Meiss exchanged buckets to make the score 51-35 before PBL ended the game on a 4-0 run as Jamison made two free throws and Bruns and Valeree Johnson each added a foul shot.

Gentzler and Bruns each finished the game scoring in double figures with 14 and 10 points, respectively, while Jamison had seven points, Grohler had four points, Peden had two points and Johnson and Nuckols each had one point.

“We knew, from playing them last year, that Jamison was going to be able to shoot the outside shot and that we couldn't give up points to Gentzler and Nuckols down low," Prina said. "We were proud of the win.”

***

The Panthers will host GCMS -- which goes into the IHSA Class 2A Watseka Regional as a sub-sectional fourth seed and has a record of 14-11 -- on Monday before playing at home against Hoopeston Area on Tuesday.

PBL and GCMS met in the Monticello Holiday Hoopla last December, with the Panthers claiming a 50-43 win.

“They're going to come in here and I'm sure they're going to play some tenacity after we beat them in the Monticello tournament, so I'm sure they're going to come ready to beat us," Lawler said. "We've just got to right the ship.”

After its string of three games against state-ranked opponents, the Panthers will play three games -- including their regular-season finale at Cissna Park on Thursday -- to wrap up their regular season.

“I think it's great. At the beginning of the year, we started slow. After the Monticello tournament, we went on a good run," Lawler said. "Our record kind of shows that. Now, we've had to fight through some adversity. When you have all those highs, (these losses are) exactly what teams need, and it humbles you back to having to get that hard-hat mentality that we've been focusing on.

"Our kids are playing hard, but they were outhustled by one kid (against Eureka). We've got a tough stretch. We've got two winning-record teams next week. You never know what can happen. It'll be good for us.”

After concluding its regular season, PBL will take its No. 2 sub-sectional ranking into the 2A Braidwood Reed-Custer Regional, where the Panthers will face either sixth-seeded Beecher or 11th-seeded Wilmington in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6.

“We're traveling. We've got to get mentally prepared for that. The next three games will really tell us if we really are the No. 2 seed or if the coaches were favorable (to us) based on one win," Lawler said.

"We'll see, and I'm sure Peotone is going to be tough in that regional as well. We can't overlook anyone at this time of the year.”

Despite his team's win over PBL, Prina left Paxton with a positive outlook for the Panthers.

“I'm really impressed with the hard work that the PBL Panthers have been putting in," Prina said. "They've got a good team. Hopefully, they can make a big push (in the postseason). They've got the ballhandling to do it. They've got some shooters. If they play hard, they're going to go far.”

Eureka, meanwhile, is looking to win its second consecutive regional title after reaching the Sweet 16 last year. The Hornets were selected as a No. 1 sub-sectional seed and will face either Beardstown or Rushville-Industry in the Havana Regional semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6.

“We've been working hard. You never work for the ranking. You're just working to put yourself in a position to get a good seed for the regional," Prina said. "We got the No. 1 seed in the Havana Regional, so hopefully, we'll make the most of it.”

Junior varsity

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity girls basketball team lost 41-15 to Eureka.

Brooke Walder led the Panthers with 10 points while Baylee Cosgrove and Mallorie Ecker each had two points and Kirra Lantz had one point.

The previous Thursday, PBL lost to Watseka by a score of 40-11.

Macie Rudin had five points for the Panthers while Walder had four points and Lantz had two points.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY GIRLS

Eureka 51, PBL 39

EUR 12 12 13 14 -- 51

PBL 10 5 9 15 -- 39

Eureka (21-3)

Darby Leman 0-0-0, Tessa Leman 8-8-24, Natalie Bardwell 3-6-13, Courtney Heffren 2-0-4, Sydney Silverthorn 0-2-2, Kassidy Post 0-0-0, Alison Nohl 1-0-2, Morgan Greene 0-0-0, Lauren Ausmus 2-0-4, Natalie Meiss 1-0-2. Totals 17-16-51.

PBL (16-7)

Liberty Jamison 2-2-7, Mackenzie Bruns 4-1-10, Madi Peden 1-0-2, Valeree Johnson 0-1-1, Ariana Gentzler 4-6-14, Baylee Cosgrove 0-0-0, Madison Grohler 2-0-4, Cassidi Nuckols 0-1-1. Totals 13-11-39.

3-pointers -- Eureka (T. Leman). PBL 2 (Jamison, Bruns).

JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS

Eureka 41, PBL 15

EUR 6 11 13 11 -- 41

PBL 7 0 2 6 -- 15

Eureka

Leman 8-0-16, Schrock 2-0-5, Mangold 1-1-3, Hoffman 1-3-5, Reed 0-0-0, Bachman 1-0-3, Farney 0-1-1, Charlton 4-0-8. Totals 17-5-41.

PBL

Macie Rudin 0-0-0, Skyler Eaker 0-0-0, Kayla Adwell 0-0-0, Abbi Williamson 0-0-0, Mallorie Ecker 1-0-2, Baylee Cosgrove 1-0-2, Kayla Suhl 0-0-0, Brooke Walder 4-2-10, Kirra Lantz 0-1-1, Makynlie Hewerdine 0-0-0. Totals 6-3-15.

3-pointers -- Eureka 2 (Schrock, Bachman).

Watseka 40, PBL 11

PBL 4 0 3 4 -- 11

WAT 12 8 16 4 -- 40

PBL

Macie Rudin 2-0-5, Skyler Eaker 0-0-0, Hannah Schwarz 0-0-0, Kayla Adwell 0-0-0, Abbi Williamson 0-0-0, Mallorie Ecker 0-0-0, Kayla Suhl 0-0-0, Brooke Walder 2-0-4, Kirra Lantz 0-2-2, Makynlie Hewerdine 0-0-0. Totals 4-2-11.

Watseka

Schroeder 1-3-6, Guimond 2-1-5, Cluver 0-0-0, Navas 3-1-7, Essington 0-0-0, Lazarov 2-0-4, McTaggart 3-0-6, Cawthon 0-0-0, Stevens 3-0-6, Parsons 3-0-6. Totals 17-5-40.

3-pointers -- PBL (Rudin). Watseka (Schroeder).