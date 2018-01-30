PBL girls basketball defeats GCMS 53-37

PAXTON -- Even after facing two state-ranked teams over the previous four days, Paxton-Buckley-Loda's girls basketball team would have been mistaken if thought the rest of the regular season would be a breeze.

On Monday, the Panthers were tied 16-16 with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley midway through the second quarter before ending the quarter on an 11-3 run en route to a 53-37 victory.

“They're a very good team," PBL head coach Nathan Lawler said.

The run started with a free throw by Madi Peden that gave PBL a 17-16 lead with 4:04 left in the second quarter. Ariana Gentzler then drew GCMS's Addy Nugent's third foul with 3:45 remaining in the quarter and made another foul shot to make the score 18-16.

Mackenzie Bruns scored on an offensive-rebound putback to extend PBL's lead to 20-16.

After Claire Retherford made a free throw to cut GCMS's deficit to 20-18, Baylee Cosgrove made two free throws with 1:23 remaining in the second quarter and Cassidi Nuckols made a basket to make the score 24-18.

Nuckols would finish the game with eight points, all in the first half, but she made a contribution on the defensive end as well. Retherford finished the contest with a team-high 14 points, but was held to four points in the second half -- and seven points following Peden's go-ahead free throw.

“Cassidi Nuckols did a great job on Claire Retherford, and she's a great player," Lawler said. "She's phenomenal. She'll be scary to play against next year as a senior, but Cassidi did a great job and allowed us to do some other things defensively."

After Retherford made a free throw with 15 seconds left in the second quarter, Gentzler grabbed an offensive rebound and converted on a three-point play with 2.7 seconds remaining in the quarter to extend PBL's lead to 27-19.

“We got a little run there," Lawler said. "From the second quarter to the fourth quarter, our defensive mentality in the halfcourt was just much better. We played much harder.”

***

In the second half, GCMS was held to 18 points, including only eight in the third quarter, as PBL extended its lead to 41-27 entering the final quarter.

“Mackenzie Bruns and Baylee Cosgrove did a great job of (playing defense) in the halfcourt. They played hard," Lawler said. "They did a great job. Overall, it wasn't anything we did in terms of our scheme. It was just that the effort level of the girls just really increased.”

After a basket by Makenzi Bielfeldt cut GCMS's deficit to 27-21 to start the third quarter, Liberty Jamison -- who finished with a game-high 15 points -- drained a 3-pointer before Bruns -- who also scored in double figures for PBL with 12 points -- tallied a basket to extend PBL's lead to 32-21.

After a basket by GCMS's Maci Bielfeldt made the score 32-23, two free throws by Peden with 4:17 left in the third quarter and a basket by Jamison extend the Panthers' advantage to 36-23.

Makenzi Bielfeldt made a basket to cut GCMS's deficit to 36-25 before Bruns tallied a free throw with 2:55 left in the third quarter and tallied two baskets, including one on a steal and fastbreak layup, to extend PBL's lead to 41-25.

Retherford stole the ball in the frontcourt and scored to cut GCMS's deficit to 41-27.

“They came out with a lot of energy. They're a great team," GCMS head coach Keri Dornbusch said. "They play good defense. They played well. Unfortunately, we weren't able to answer their energy level.”

***

Both teams were held scoreless to start the game before Nuckols made a basket to give PBL a 2-0 lead with 5:49 left in the first quarter. After Retherford made a basket to tie the game, another bucket by Nuckols made the score 4-2 in favor of PBL.

Megan Moody tied the game with a basket. After a free throw by Gentzler with 3:38 left in the first quarter, Addy Nugent assisted Retherford on a basket that gave GCMS a 6-5 lead.

Jamison made a bucket to give PBL a 7-6 lead before Retherford tied the game with a free throw with 2:12 left in the first quarter. Jamison then made a 3-pointer with 1:03 remaining in the quarter before Nugent drained a game-tying trey to make the score 10-10 as the first quarter came to an end.

Despite the game-opening scoring drought, PBL was able to score 53 points against a GCMS team that yielded only 25 points in a win over Deer Creek-Mackinaw the previous Thursday.

Along with the double-digit scoring efforts by Jamison and Bruns and Nuckols' eight points, four other Panthers contributed to PBL's scoring total as Gentzler had nine points, Peden had five points and Cosgrove and Madison Grohler each had two points.

“It seemed like we were really balanced tonight," Lawler said. "When we're balanced, and not asking too much out of Liberty, and we're getting shots that are pretty natural to our sets and stuff, I think we're a better team offensively. GCMS's a great defensive team, and for us to score 53 points is pretty good.”

Bruns scored on an offensive-rebound putback to give PBL a 12-10 lead early in the second quarter before Hannah Hathaway tied the game with 12-12. Nuckols and Peden each made a basket to give PBL a 16-12 before buckets by Hathaway and Retherford knotted the game again at 16-16.

Along with Retherford's double-digit scoring effort, Makenzi Bielfeldt and Hathaway each had six points, Nugent had five points and Maci Bielfeldt, Moody and Ryleigh Brown each had two points.

“The girls worked hard on both ends. It was a physical game," Dornbusch said. "There was a lot of sweat out there tonight. We've just got to slow down and finish.”

***

Bruns made a free throw to start the fourth-quarter scoring. After Nugent tallied a basket, Gentzler was assisted by Bruns on a transition layup and Jamison added a basket to extend PBL's lead to 46-29.

A Retherford basket cut GCMS's deficit to 46-31 before Gentzler and Hathaway exchanged buckets to make the score 48-33. A 3-pointer by Jamison and a two-point basket by Grohler extended PBL's lead to 53-33 before Makenzi Bielfeldt and Brown each made a bucket to conclude the scoring at 53-37.

After concluding the regular season against Tri-Point on Tuesday and Ridgeview on Thursday, the Falcons will enter the IHSA Class 2A Watseka Regional as a No. 4 sub-sectional seed.

They will face either No. 7 seed Momence or No. 10 seed Iroquois West in the regional semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6.

“We're looking forward to regionals," Dornbusch said. "We've just got to take it one game at a time. Hopefully, the girls will be ready to step up and be ready. That's what we're working towards, and we'll just keep going.”

The winner of that semifinal game will face either top-seeded Watseka, No. 8 seed Clifton Central or No. 9 seed Hoopeston Area in the regional championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8.

“I wish GCMS the best," Lawler said. "I know they'll be ready to play. I think they give Watseka a tough matchup. I think they can play with Watseka if they stick to their systems and play disciplined. It'll be a fun matchup if they're able to get there.”

Before taking a No. 2 seed to the 2A Braidwood Reed-Custer Regional, PBL will host Hoopeston Area on Tuesday and Cissna Park on Thurday. The winner of Thursday's PBL/Cissna Park game would gain a share of the Sangamon Valley Conference title if Watseka loses to Dwight that same Thursday.

Junior varsity

The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley junior varsity girls basketball team defeated Paxton-Buckley-Loda 40-33 on Monday.

The Falcons had to overcome an 8-4 deficit in the first quarter as PBL's Brooke Walder and Baylee Cosgrove scored five and three points, respectively. Skyler Funk scored GCMS's only four first-quarter points.

In the second quarter, GCMS tied the game with an 11-7 advantage through the quarter.

Abby Spiller scored four points for the Falcons while Rylee Tompkins made a 3-pointer and Emily Clinton and Ryleigh Brown each added a basket. Kirra Lantz and Mallorie Ecker each had three points for PBL in the second quarter while Cosgrove added a free throw.

The Falcons took a 29-21 lead in the third quarter as Clifton and Spiller had seven and five points, respecitvely, for GCMS while Tompkins and Brown each added a free throw. Ecker, Cosgrove and Lantz each made a basket for the Panthers in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Spiller scored four points for GCMS while Brown, Haven Hathaway and Kadyn Barnes each scored two points and Karleigh Kietzman added a free throw. The Panthers scored 12 points in the final quarter as Walder scored five points, Lantz made a 3-pointer and Kayla Adwell and Ecker each had two points.

Spiller ended the game leading the Falcons in scoring with 13 points while Clinton had nine points, Brown had five points, Funk and Tompkins each had four points, Hathaway had two points and Kietzman had one point.

Walder led the Panthers in scoring with 10 points while Lantz had eight points, Ecker had seven points, Cosgrove had six points and Adwell had two points.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY GIRLS

PBL 53, GCMS 37

GCMS 10 9 8 10 -- 37

PBL 10 17 14 12 -- 53

GCMS (14-12)

Claire Retherford 6-2-14, Makenzi Bielfeldt 3-0-6, Addy Nugent 2-0-5, Maci Bielfeldt 1-0-2, Megan Moody 1-0-2, Emily Clinton 0-0-0, Jenny Patel 0-0-0, Ryleigh Brown 1-0-2. Totals 17-2-37.

PBL (17-7)

Liberty Jamison 6-0-15, Mackenzie Bruns 5-2-12, Madi Peden 1-3-5, Valeree Johnson 0-0-0, Ariana Gentzler 3-3-9, Clarisa Wieneke 0-0-0, Baylee Cosgrove 0-2-2, Madison Grohler 1-0-2, Cassidi Nuckols 4-0-8. Totals 20-10-53.

3-pointers -- GCMS (Nugent). PBL 3 (Jamison 3).

JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS

GCMS 40, PBL 33

GCMS 4 11 14 11 -- 40

PBL 8 7 6 12 -- 33

GCMS

Kadyn Barnes 0-2-2, Karleigh Kietzman 0-1-1, Kennedy Fanson 0-0-0, Hailey Ferguson 0-0-0, Haven Hathaway 1-0-2, Skyler Funk 2-0-4, Natasha Shane 0-0-0, Rylee Tompkins 1-1-4, Emily Clinton 4-0-9, Ryleigh Brown 2-1-5, Emma Swanson 0-0-0, Abby Spiller 5-3-13. Totals 15-8-40.

PBL

Macie Rudin 0-0-0, Skyler Eaker 0-0-0, Hannah Schwarz 0-0-0, Kayla Adwell 1-0-2, Abbi Williamson 0-0-0, Mallorie Ecker 3-1-7, Baylee Cosgrove 2-2-6, Kayla Suhl 0-0-0, Brooke Walder 3-3-10, Kirra Lantz 3-0-8, Makynlie Hewerdine 0-0-0. Totals 12-6-33.

3-pointers -- GCMS 2 (Tompkins, Clinton). PBL 3 (Lantz 2, Walder).